Chelsea vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Juventus take on Chelsea on Wednesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Juventus are in second place in Group A at the moment and will need a victory to top their group. The Bianconeri eased past Sassuolo in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are at the top of their group and are unbeaten in the Champions League so far. The Blues thrashed Arsenal in the FA Women's Cup over the weekend and will be confident going into this match.

Chelsea vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Chelsea have an excellent record against Juventus and have won both games played between the two teams. Juventus have never defeated Chelsea in the Champions League and will need to step up on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in October and ended in a 2-1 victory for Chelsea. Juventus were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Chelsea form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Juventus form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Chelsea vs Juventus Team News

Chelsea have a strong squad

Chelsea

Aniek Nouwen is yet to complete her recovery and is unlikely to be risked in this game. Pernille Harder is back in the squad, however, and could feature against Juventus this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Aniek Nouwen

Suspended: None

Juventus need to win this game

Juventus

Valentina Cernoia is currently recuperating from an ankle sprain and will be unavailable for selection. Juventus are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Valentina Cernoia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Juventus Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ann-Katrin Berger; Millie Bright, Jessica Carter, Magdalena Eriksson; Jessie Fleming, Melanie Leupolz, Ji So-Yun, Guro Reiten; Erin Cuthbert, Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Roberta Aprile; Amanda Nilden, Cecilia Salvai, Martina Lenzini, Tuija Hyyrynen; Annahita Zamanian, Sofie Junge Pedersen, Barbara Bonansea, Agnese Bonfantini; Lina Hurtig, Cristiana Girelli

Chelsea vs Juventus Prediction

Chelsea have been prolific under Emma Hayes and are on an impressive streak at the moment. The Blues have scored 20 goals in their last five matches in all competitions and will want to add to their tally on Wednesday.

Juventus can pack a punch on their day but have their work cut out for them against one of Europe's most formidable teams. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Juventus

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi