Chelsea vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea will face an acid test on Saturday in the Premier League when they square off against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

A changed Chelsea side put four past Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday, and confidence is high in the Blues ranks at the moment.

Leeds United, on the other hand, were impressive in their 1-0 win against Everton in their previous league outing.

The Whites thoroughly dominated Arsenal before their win against Everton, and will head into the clash against Chelsea believing they can get all three points.

Lampard and Marcelo Bielsa have a bit of history, so expect a feisty encounter for the lake kick-off on Saturday. The presence of 2,000 fans could make things even more interesting.

'It means a great deal to have the fans back. We have been missing them. One of the reasons we all love the game is because of the supporters, and we can't wait to hear them supporting the team tomorrow.'



Chelsea vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

The two teams last faced off in the EFL Cup in 2010, a game that Chelsea comfortably won 5-1. Leeds United last beat Chelsea way back in 2002, and the fans will hope Bielsa’s side can end the long wait for a win against the Pensioners.

Chelsea have been the more consistent of the two teams this season, and their last defeat came in October against Liverpool.

Since then, Lampard’s side have been one of the most consistent teams in the league, and are just two points off the top of the Premier League table. The Blues have drawn two of their last five Premier League games, both ending in 0-0 stalemates.

Bielsa’s Leeds have been patchy, to say the least. Their high-intensity football earned the adulation of neutrals, but they will need to be more pragmatic in the coming weeks as the fixtures will come thick and fast.

Leeds have won just two of their last five games, but have kept two clean sheets in their last two games.

Chelsea form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Leeds United form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Chelsea vs Leeds United Team News

Lampard has a full Chelsea squad to choose from, and rested several first-team players during the midweek tie against Sevilla. The likes of Timo Werner, N’Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, and Kurt Zouma are expected to return to the starting XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bielsa does not have the same luck, and will be without several regulars. Leeds’ style is about the system and not the players under Bielsa, so they should be able to deal with the absent players.

Injured: Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw

Doubtful: Diego Llorente, Pablo Hernandez, Jamie Shackleton, Jack Harrison

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Leeds United Predicted Lineups

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

Leeds United predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Gianni Alioski, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo Moreno; Patrick Bamford

Chelsea vs Leeds United Prediction

Chelsea have done really well this season, but the game against Leeds United will test their resolve. Not many teams press Chelsea because of the Blues’ counter-attacking threat and pace up front. Leeds, however, don’t have any other style.

⚽@Patrick_Bamford spent five years at @ChelseaFC early in his career.

Will the striker add to his 7 goals so far this season in the @premierleague? Let us know below!👇 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/h4LUtEKKwc — Leeds United StatZone (@lufcsz) December 4, 2020

Expect an end-to-end game when the two face off on Saturday, and possibly a goal-scoring draw.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United