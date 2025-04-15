Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2025

Chelsea and Legia Warsaw will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League quarterfinal tie on Thursday (April 17th). The game will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town at the same venue over the weekend. They were two goals down at the break, thanks to goals from Julio Enciso and Benjamin Johnson. Axel Tuanzebe's own goal in the opening seconds of the second half halved the deficit, while Jadon Sancho equalized with 11 minutes left on the clock.

Legia, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Jagiellonia in the Polish Ekstraklasa. Darko Churlinov's 41st-minute strike settled the contest.

Ad

Trending

The Militarians will shift their attention and have a three-goal deficit to overcome, having fallen to a 3-0 defeat at home in the first leg last week. Tyrique George opened the scoring with his first goal for the Blues in the 49th minute, while Noni Madueke scored a brace to complete the scoring.

Djurgarden or Rapid Vienna await the winner of this tie in the semifinal.

Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Chelsea have advanced from each of their last 15 European knockout ties when winning the first leg away from home.

Legia are aiming to qualify for the semifinal of a European competition for the first time since the 1990-91 European Cup Winners' Cup.

Chelsea's games in the Conference League this season have produced an average of 3.9 goals per game.

Legia are winless in four prior games played in England (two losses).

Ad

Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

Chelsea were in the title race at the start of December, but a spectacular capitulation has seen them scrambling to secure UEFA Champions League football next season. A disappointing draw over the weekend has mounted the pressure on Enzo Maresca, but the London outfit are still the overwhelming favorites to triumph in the Conference League and have one foot in the last four.

Ad

Legia Warsaw, for their part, would have to complete one of the biggest remontadas in European football history to progress to the semifinal. Their last six away games have produced three goals or more, with Goncalo Feio's side scoring at least twice in each of the last five.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Legia Warsaw

Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More