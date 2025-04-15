Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2025

Chelsea and Legia Warsaw will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League quarterfinal tie on Thursday (April 17th). The game will be played at Stamford Bridge.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town at the same venue over the weekend. They were two goals down at the break, thanks to goals from Julio Enciso and Benjamin Johnson. Axel Tuanzebe's own goal in the opening seconds of the second half halved the deficit, while Jadon Sancho equalized with 11 minutes left on the clock.
Legia, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Jagiellonia in the Polish Ekstraklasa. Darko Churlinov's 41st-minute strike settled the contest.
The Militarians will shift their attention and have a three-goal deficit to overcome, having fallen to a 3-0 defeat at home in the first leg last week. Tyrique George opened the scoring with his first goal for the Blues in the 49th minute, while Noni Madueke scored a brace to complete the scoring.
Djurgarden or Rapid Vienna await the winner of this tie in the semifinal.
Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Chelsea have advanced from each of their last 15 European knockout ties when winning the first leg away from home.
- Legia are aiming to qualify for the semifinal of a European competition for the first time since the 1990-91 European Cup Winners' Cup.
- Chelsea's games in the Conference League this season have produced an average of 3.9 goals per game.
- Legia are winless in four prior games played in England (two losses).
Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Prediction
Chelsea were in the title race at the start of December, but a spectacular capitulation has seen them scrambling to secure UEFA Champions League football next season. A disappointing draw over the weekend has mounted the pressure on Enzo Maresca, but the London outfit are still the overwhelming favorites to triumph in the Conference League and have one foot in the last four.
Legia Warsaw, for their part, would have to complete one of the biggest remontadas in European football history to progress to the semifinal. Their last six away games have produced three goals or more, with Goncalo Feio's side scoring at least twice in each of the last five.
We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Legia Warsaw
Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Chelsea to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals