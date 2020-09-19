Chelsea vs Liverpool: 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League returns with the biggest fixture of the 2020-21 season so far as reigning champions Liverpool visit the Stamford Bridge this weekend for what is set to be an exciting match against a new-look Chelsea side.

Liverpool managed an incredible 4-3 victory against Leeds United in the opening fixture of their campaign and will hope to put in a better defensive performance against Frank Lampard's formidable Chelsea side. Jurgen Klopp's juggernaut had its fair share of issues against Leeds United and cannot afford to slip up against the Blues.

Kai Havertz: Chelsea can take points from Liverpool https://t.co/qvdWieLPZU — TODAY (@todayng) September 16, 2020

Liverpool completed Thiago's signing during the week but the Spanish maestro is unlikely to play a major role in this match. Frank Lampard's Chelsea side picked up a 3-1 victory against Brighton in the first game week but were far from convincing and will be looking for coherence against Liverpool.

While Liverpool have come into this season with largely the same squad, Chelsea have brought in several key players in the summer. Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard have excellent squads this season and both teams have a number of key players and could decide the outcome of this game.

#5 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk needs to be at his best

Liverpool rely heavily on star defender Virgil van Dijk to protect their goal and the Dutchman is the de-facto leader of the Liverpool back-line. Van Dijk played a pivotal role in Liverpool's successful Premier League campaign last year and is one of the best defenders in the world at his best.

That being said, Van Dijk has been prone to uncharacteristically sloppy errors since Liverpool's title victory and cannot afford to make mistakes against the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. Chelsea have a potent attacking combination and will test the imposing Dutch defender.

Advertisement

Virgil van Dijk was the guilty party for Leeds United's opening goal last week and will need to be careful against a Chelsea side that has shown considerable improvement over the past few months. The Liverpool star has not been at his best in the recent past and needs to step up to the plate this weekend.

#4 Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Kai Havertz did not play well against Brighton

Kai Havertz joined Timo Werner at Chelsea a few weeks ago and made his debut against Brighton last week. Apart from a few bright moments, the German midfielder did not look to be at his best and will need some time to adapt to Frank Lampard's style of play.

Kai Havertz will need to play a few more matches to find his feet at Chelsea but will not find much space and time on the ball against a Liverpool side that is known for its suffocating press. The German star has enjoyed an excellent year so far and will want to show the Chelsea fanbase what he is capable of.

‘I was dreaming as a kid to play in the Premier League and to play for Chelsea.' - @kaihavertz29 💙 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 17, 2020

Havertz started the game against West Brom in a wide position alongside Timo Werner and may well find himself in a more central area against Liverpool. Kai Havertz has to meet lofty expectations this season and the Liverpool match is an excellent place to start.

Also Read: Arsenal vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21