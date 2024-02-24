Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2024

Chelsea and Liverpool will vie to take home the first domestic title of the season as they lock horns in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

It's a rematch of the 2022 final as the Blues and the Reds batten down the hatches and prepare for war on Sunday. Clinching the EFL Cup would undoubtedly be a silver lining for Chelsea in an otherwise torrid season.

It would also offer some respite, if not redemption, for Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino who has been very much under the cosh of late. The Blues beat Middlesbrough 6-2 on agg. in the semi-finals to punch their tickets to Wembley.

After losing the first leg 1-0 against Michael Carrick's side, Chelsea picked up an emphatic 6-1 win in the second at Stamford Bridge thanks to a brace from Cole Palmer and goals from Enzo Fernandez, Axel Disasi and Noni Madueke. Jonny Howson scored an own goal as well.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitions but it's also worth noting that they've only picked up two wins in their last six.

Meanwhile, Liverpool got the better of Leicester City, Bournemouth, West Ham United and Fulham to reach the final of the EFL Cup. The Reds have impressed in recent weeks and despite a raft of injury concerns, they are fancied to go on and win their first domestic honour of the season on Sunday.

Liverpool remain in all major competitions and have been in pretty good form of late. Jurgen Klopp's men have picked up five wins in their last six matches and have won their last three outings with a combined scoreline of 11-3.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both of Chelsea's last two appearances in the EFL Cup final have ended in penalty shootout losses.

Chelsea are at risk of losing six domestic cup finals on the trot.

Liverpool have lost only four of their 13 EFL Cup finals.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight meetings in all competitions against Chelsea.

Chelsea have failed to score more than one goal in any of their last six matches against Liverpool in all competitions.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool's injury problems could make this a testing outing for them with Mohamed Salah the latest to be ruled doubtful for Sunday.

But Klopp still has enough quality personnel to call upon to do the job for them on Sunday. Chelsea's record in domestic finals makes for difficult reading and they've regularly failed to put one over on Liverpool in recent times.

This one will be a tight contest but Liverpool are likely to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes