Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup final

Chelsea will take on Liverpool in the final of the League Cup at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea have performed admirably in cup competitions under Thomas Tuchel. They will be presented with another opportunity to win silverware on Sunday as they renew hostilities Jurgen Klopp's exciting Liverpool team in the final of the League Cup.

Manchester City have exercised a monopoly over the competition in recent times, winning it in each of the last four years. Chelsea's trophy cabinet has become considerably richer in the last year as well. They won the FIFA Club World Cup a few weeks ago and will be happy to bring more silverware home.

The Blues have fared decently in recent weeks. They beat Lille 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie at Stamford Bridge in their latest outing. Although it wasn't a very convincing performance from Thomas Tuchel's men, they managed to get the job done. They've not exactly been at their very best of late.

Thomas Tuchel has quite a few decisions to make in terms of personnel ahead of the League Cup final. Kai Havertz performed well against Lille but Timo Werner's pace could be useful against Liverpool. Romelu Lukaku is another option but his poor form might see him get consigned to the bench again.

Tuchel will also be hoping that the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech will be available for the game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been in red hot form of late. They've clawed their way back into the Premier League title race. They are on a nine-game winning streak across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last 12 matches.

The Merseysiders thrashed Leeds United 6-0 in midweek and have the wind in their sails heading into the final on Sunday. If Liverpool emerge victorious on Sunday, they'll have won their first domestic cup in a decade.

Both Premier League meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool this season have ended in a draw. Tuchel is very good at setting his teams up to do specific jobs and that's why they cannot be written off here despite not being in as good a shape as their Sunday opponents.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, Liverpool have emerged victorious on five occasions. Chelsea have won just twice while three matches have ended in a draw.

The last time the two sides locked horns was in the Premier League in early January and the game ended 2-2.

Chelsea form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Chelsea vs Liverpool Team News

Chelsea

Ben Chilwell is a long-term absentee for Chelsea. The Blues have received a major injury boost as Reece James has returned to training. He is unlikely to start but there is a good chance that he will come off the bench.

Mason Mount made his return from an ankle injury in midweek and was an unused substitute against Lille. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic are doubts for this one.

Injuries: Ben Chilwell

Doubtful: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech

Suspensions: None

Liverpool

Diogo Jota is likely to be available for the final on Sunday after recovering from an ankle injury he suffered against Inter Milan in the Champions League. However, Roberto Firmino is likely to miss out.

Jurgen Klopp has already revealed that Caoimhin Kelleher will start as the goalkeeper for his side ahead of Alisson Becker. Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are expected to start in attack for Liverpool.

Injuries: Roberto Firmino

Doubtful: Diogo Jota

Suspensions: None

Chelsea vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Chelsea vs Liverpool Prediction

Chelsea are chasing their sixth League Cup title while Liverpool are after their ninth. In the semi-finals, Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 over the two legs while Chelsea beat Spurs 3-0 on aggregate.

The Blues have looked formidable in the League Cup and it's worth noting that they've only faced Premier League opposition in the cup competition this season.

Chelsea were able to overcome Manchester City in the Champions League final last term. They will show up at Wembley with a plan, but Jurgen Klopp's side have looked like they could find their way past anything of late.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

