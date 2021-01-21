Chelsea vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Chelsea are set to play host to Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Wednesday in the English Premier League.

First-half goals from Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi and English midfielder James Maddison ensured victory for the Foxes. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is now under immense pressure.

Luton Town, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Thomas Frank's Brentford on Wednesday in the EFL Championship.

A first-half goal from Iran international Saman Ghoddos was enough to secure the win for the Bees.

Chelsea vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

Chelsea and Luton Town have not played against each other in quite some time, with the last game between the two sides occurring way back in 1994, in the FA Cup.

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-D-L

Luton Town form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-L-W-L

Chelsea vs Luton Town Team News

Chelsea

Chelsea could be without France internationals N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud, as their participation is in doubt for this game. Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Frank Lampard is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: N'Golo Kante, Olivier Giroud

Suspended: None

Luton Town

Meanwhile, Luton Town manager Nathan Jones will be unable to call upon the services of Republic of Ireland international Eunan O'Kane, who is nursing an injury.

There are doubts over the availability of veteran centre-back Martin Cranie, while Welsh centre-back Tom Lockyer is suspended.

Injured: Eunan O'Kane

Doubtful: Martin Cranie

Suspended: Tom Lockyer

Chelsea vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Kai Havertz, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Luton Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga, James Bree, Matty Pearson, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Berry, Harry Cornick, James Collins, George Moncur

Chelsea vs Luton Town Prediction

Chelsea have not performed well in recent months, and manager Frank Lampard has come under heavy scrutiny. There have been suggestions that Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann are seen as ideal replacements by the Chelsea board. A potential loss to Championship side Luton Town would leave Lampard in a precarious position.

Thomas Tuchel to replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea.



Discuss. pic.twitter.com/Nd9kqfSSJo — Goal (@goal) January 20, 2021

Luton Town, on the other hand, are 13th in the EFL Championship, and have done well so far. Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has impressed, while Republic of Ireland international James Collins continues to be a reliable source of goals.

Chelsea definitely have the resources to beat Luton Town, but confidence will play a crucial role. On paper, the Blues should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Luton Town

