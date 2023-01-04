Chelsea vs Manchester City: 4 players to watch out for | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea will host Manchester City in the final game of this week's Premier League fixtures at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (5 January).

The Blues have been inconsistent in the league this season as they have picked up only 25 points out of a possible 48 points. They are currently tenth in the league standings.

Meanwhile, the Cityzens have been consistent and brilliant so far, securing 36 points out of a possible 48 points. Pep Guardiola's side currently occupies the second position in the league standings.

Clashes between the two sides generally tend to be high-octane encounters which both sets of fans look forward to. On that note, we pick four players to watch out for in this encounter.

#4 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Despite being quite inconsistent, Mount is one of Chelsea's most creative players and his attacking intuition in the final third of the pitch is immense. The Englishman has netted three goals and registered two assists in 16 league appearances this season.

Mount's ability to exploit the little pockets of space in the opposition’s defense makes him one of the players to watch out for in this encounter. It will be interesting to see if he can help Chelsea in securing a much-needed victory on Thursday.

#3 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

The Belgian international is arguably the most creative player at Manchester City and his attacking threat is immense.

De Bruyne has netted three goals and has registered nine assists in 16 league appearances this season. Although he has been inconsistent in recent weeks, the Belgian's vision and ability to link up with attackers like Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez could destabilize Chelsea's defense.

#2 Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

The Englishman is arguably one of Graham Potter's most experienced attackers and he's gradually picking up some form at Chelsea. Sterling has netted four goals and has registered two assists in 14 league appearances this season.

Despite his dip in form, the Englishman's ability to use his pace to outrun defenders can't be understated while his vision in front of goal is remarkable. His familiarity with Guardiola's style of play could benefit the west London outfit.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The Norwegian is arguably the most clinical finisher in the Premier League right now and his ability to place the ball in the back of the net is second to none. Haaland has netted 21 goals and has registered three assists in 15 league appearances this season and is currently the league's top-scorer.

The Norwegian's ability to properly position himself in attack is outstanding. He is one of the players that Chelsea's defense should keep an eye on.

