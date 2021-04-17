Chelsea vs Manchester City Match Day Preview

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea approach a critical stage in their season this month as the Blues lock horns with fellow Premier League giants Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Chelsea have experienced a renaissance in recent weeks under Tuchel and their well-drilled tactics have made them a force to reckon with this year.

Manchester City have effectively become the champions-elect this season after an excellent run in the Premier League and their impressive displays under Pep Guardiola give them a cutting edge going into most league games. Chelsea have the resources they need to thwart the Cityzens, however, and will be intent on proving a point this weekend.

Chelsea find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have shown tremendous improvement over the past few months. The FA Cup presents the Blues with an opportunity to win silverware in what has been a transitional season and a victory in this fixture would serve as an immense boost of morale.

Several Blues fans across India took to social media to share their favorite FA Cup moments over the years, as Chelsea have good memories of the competition in the Roman Abramovich era.

The Blues have been impressive against Manchester City in the past and the club’s indomitable stars have given their fans several memorable moments against Pep Guardiola’s side. Eden Hazard and Willian, in particular, enjoyed playing against Manchester City and their pace on the counter often proved to be the difference between victory and defeat for Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea squad has several speedsters in its ranks and the German manager will have to make use of some of his most potent weapons to trouble Manchester City’s high defensive line in this match. Christian Pulisic broke Manchester City hearts with his stunning counter-attacking goal last season. The American youngster scored a brilliant brace against Crystal Palace last weekend and his resurgence bodes well for Chelsea ahead of this encounter.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have also shown steady improvement under Thomas Tuchel and will want to make an impact on this game. Mason Mount has also played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s impressive streak and will face a stern test against Manchester City.

In a conversation with Chelsea Fans Kerala, TV personality and Blues fan Anat Tyagi discussed Chelsea's impressive turnaround under Thomas Tuchel and singled out their defensive solidity for special praise.

Chelsea have grown into a possession-based team under Thomas Tuchel and have kept over 60 percent of the ball under the German manager. Manchester City also thrive on possession and the midfield battle between the two teams is set to determine the outcome of this fixture.

Chelsea’s exceptional performances under their talented German manager make the Blues one of the favorites to win the FA Cup. Manchester City are a formidable unit and can be lethal at their best but Chelsea’s well-drilled formations hand the Blues a distinct cutting edge ahead of this game.