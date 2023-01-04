Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th January 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Chelsea lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Chelsea are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to meet expectations so far this season. The Blues were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stuttered in recent weeks. The reigning champions were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Everton in their previous game and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against Manchester City and have won 71 out of the 172 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Manchester City's 62 victories.

Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League home games against Manchester City and have lost more consecutive home league games only against Blackburn Rovers and Arsenal.

Manchester City did the Premier League double over Chelsea last season - the last time they beat the Blues in three consecutive league games was in 2010.

Manchester City have won seven of their last 10 Premier League games against Chelsea - as many victories as they had managed in the 25 such matches preceding this run.

Pep Guardiola has lost only seven of his 34 Premier League games in London as a Manchester City manager - all these defeats have come against either Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have been fairly lacklustre since the resumption of the Premier League and will need to get their tactics right in this fixture. Erling Haaland is on course to break several records this season and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this week.

Chelsea can pack a punch on their day but are yet to find their feet under Graham Potter. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City

Chelsea vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes

