Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Women's Cup Final 2021-22

The FA Women's Cup is back with its final game of the season as Chelsea battle it out with Manchester City for the coveted trophy on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will look to step up to the plate in this crucial encounter.

Manchester City are in third place in the FA Women's Super League standings and have been fairly impressive so far. The Cityzens eased past Reading by a comfortable 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been crowned the English champions after a nail-biting fight to the death against arch-rivals Arsenal. The Blues defeated Manchester United by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Chelsea have a slight edge over Manchester City and have won 12 out of the 29 matches played between the two teams. Manchester City have managed 11 victories against Chelsea and will look to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in February this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Chelsea. Manchester City gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Chelsea form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Manchester City form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Chelsea vs Manchester City Team News

Chelsea have an impressive squad

Chelsea

Fran Kirby remains unavailable for Chelsea this weekend due to personal reasons. Chelsea have assembled one of the most impressive squads in the country and will likely field their best team in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Fran Kirby

Manchester City need to win this game

Manchester City

Steph Houghton remains absent from Manchester City's squad and has been ruled out of this fixture through injury. The Cityzens are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: Steph Houghton

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Chelsea vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ann-Katrin Berger; Magdalena Eriksson, Millie Bright, Jess Carter; Guro Reiten, Ji So-Yun, Erin Cuthbert, Niamh Charles; Jessie Fleming, Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ellie Roebuck; Demi Stokes, Alex Greenwood, Alanna Kennedy, Lucy Bronze; Caroline Weir, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh; Lauren Hemp, Ellen White, Chloe Kelly

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction

Chelsea have enjoyed an excellent season so far but will face a stiff challenge on Sunday. The Blues have assembled an impressive squad and have some of the most lethal players in Europe in their ranks.

Manchester City can pull off an upset on their day and have been on an excellent streak in the league. Chelsea are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

