Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips - 25th September 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Manchester City take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend. The English giants have two of the best squads in Europe at the moment and will want to win this game.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Chelsea have been exceptional under Thomas Tuchel and are a bonafide contender for the Premier League title this season. The Blues are one of only three unbeaten teams in the league this season and will be intent on taking all three points away from this fixture.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have experienced a slight stutter in recent weeks and will need to hit their stride this weekend. The Cityzens have had their problems against Chelsea and will need to put their best foot forward on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have caused Manchester City a number of problems in the recent past and have won the last three matches played between the two teams.

Chelsea also have the edge as far the as the historical head-to-head record is concerned, winning 71 games as opposed to Manchester City's 59 victories.

Manchester City and Chelsea are the best defensive teams in the Premier League this season and have conceded only one goal apiece so far.

Chelsea have boasted the best defensive record in the Premier League since Tuchel took charge, keeping 15 clean sheets in their 24 games under the German manager.

Pep Guardiola has been troubled by Chelsea in the past and has lost a total of eight matches against the London giants.

Kevin De Bruyne has found the back of the net in three consecutive Premier League appearances against Chelsea and will look to reach another milestone with another goal against his former club this weekend.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Prediction

Chelsea have become a force to be reckoned with under Thomas Tuchel and will look to assert their dominance in the Premier League this season. The Blues have added Romelu Lukaku to their ranks this year and will present the Cityzens with a formidable challenge.

Manchester City have had their problems their season and were kept at bay by a feisty Southampton side in their previous league game. The Cityzens are perfectly capable of holding their own against Chelsea, however, and the two teams could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City

Chelsea vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Romelu Lukaku to score anytime - YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction - Manchester City to win by a two-goal margin

