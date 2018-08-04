Chelsea vs Manchester City: Preview, Predicted Starting XI and 5 talking points ahead of the Community Shield

Chelsea and Manchester City lock horns in the Community Shield on Sunday

Manchester City and Chelsea will play each other in the build-up to the 2018/19 Premier League, in the Community Shield on Sunday. This will be City’s 11th appearance in the Community Shield, and in the previous ten times, City have won 4 and lost 6.

The record for Chelsea is not too good either, as the London club have not won the Community Shield for 9 years now. Since then, they have had 4 attempts and lost all of them. Ironically, all the Chelsea managers in charge of those 4 Community Shield defeats lost their jobs in the next season, so new Boss Maurizio Sarri will be wary.

The two sides have met only once in the Community Shield before, in 2012, when Premier League winners City faced FA Cup Winners Chelsea at the Villa Park. City won the game 3-2.

Team News

Both teams have a few first-team players missing due to their involvement in the World Cup and as such it will be an opportunity for the squad players, youngsters and new signings to impress their manager before the start of the season.

Fabregas is doubtful for Chelsea with an injury, while Kante, Giroud, Hazard, Courtois, Batshuayi, and Cahill are all enjoying their post World Cup holidays.

For City, Mahrez is available for Sunday and Pep has indicated that he shall play a part in the game. Unlike Chelsea, City have only 2 players missing due to World Cup involvement – Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

Predicted Teams

Chelsea Predicted XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Fabregas, Barkley; Pedro, Morata, Hudson-Odoi

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Mendy; Silva, Fernandinho, Foden; Mahrez, Aguero, Sane

Here are 5 talking points ahead of the Community Shield:

#5 Will Mahrez start the game?

Mahrez was lively for City in preseason until his injury

Mahrez joined Manchester City from Leicester City for a club record £60 million and has performed well for his new club in pre-season. In a team missing quite a few stars, his class was even more prominent. Mahrez played 176 minutes for City in the pre-season and looked completely at home. In fact, in the Liverpool game, he was so good that Liverpool had to repeatedly foul him to keep him at bay.

However, he was injured during the Bayern Munich game and he had to return to Manchester to recover. There were doubts about the seriousness of the injury and it was initially thought that Mahrez might miss the Community Shield. However, Pep Guardiola has since confirmed that the Algerian will be involved on Sunday and whether he starts or comes on as a substitute, Mahrez will have Chelsea worried ahead of the game.

