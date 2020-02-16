Chelsea vs Manchester United: 3 battles to watch out for | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United beat Chelsea FC earlier this season in the Premier League

Premier League action is set to return as Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge to meet Frank Lampard's Chelsea FC on Monday night in this week's mega encounter.

Both teams have consistently failed to fulfil their potential this season, with Manchester United sitting six points behind Chelsea. While Chelsea stand 4th on the points table and have bagged 41 points from 25 matches, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are in the 8th position and have garnered 35 points after playing the same number of matches as their counterpart.

Although it is almost certain that neither team is looking to challenge Liverpool for this season's Premier League title, the result of this weekend's match could prove to be vital when it comes to finishing fourth in the league table.

As the fourth position is still up for grabs, fans could hope for an enthralling 90 minutes of football from these two reputed sides. Without any further ado, let us take a look at those 3 possible battles which could play an integral part in this mouth-watering encounter.

3. Antonio Rüdiger vs Anthony Martial

Rudiger needs to step up against United

After being sidelined for the first few months of the campaign though groin injury, it seems like Antonio Rudiger has finally made one of the centre-back positions his own. Since returning from the injury, the 26-year-old has started every game for Chelsea in Premier League.

Not only did he start the game against Leicester City in the last matchday, but he scored twice for the Londoners that day to secure a hard-fought 2-2 draw at King Power Stadium.

We could expect Rudiger to lead Chelsea's defensive line alongside Andreas Christensen against Manchester United. The German possesses great defensive attributes and could also be an obvious aerial threat inside the opposition box during the set-piece situations.

On the other hand, it will be United's Anthony Martial who could give Rudiger a hard time on Monday night. Martial has been given the role of a proper No. 9 this season, and he has played the role particularly well so far, racking up 11 goals across all competitions.

Advertisement

Martial's prolific goalscoring record has already made him the 2nd top-goalscorer for the Mancunian club. Considering that Manchester United have now an alternative striker in Odion Ighalo, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to field Martial in what could be a season-changing match for Man United.

As per what we have seen so far from Solskjaer's side, Manchester United should use their counter-attacking traits to nullify Chelsea's defence again this Monday. Chelsea's defence has been vulnerable this season in the Premier League.

The Blues have conceded 34 goals - as many as 10th-placed Arsenal and two less than 14th-placed Crystal Palace. As Chelsea have worked tremendously hard to rectify their defensive misdeeds over the course of the winter break, Manchester United forwards might face a different and a much improved defensive Chelsea this time around.

1 / 3 NEXT