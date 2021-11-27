Chelsea vs Manchester United - Combined XI | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in an enticing clash in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues are currently atop the table with 29 points from 12 games, having lost only once this campaign. The Red Devils, meanwhile, will play their first league game of the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era. The Norwegian was sacked following the 4-1 loss at Watford last weekend.

Pys @CFCPys 🚨 Anthony Taylor will referee Chelsea vs Manchester United this Saturday… 🚨 Anthony Taylor will referee Chelsea vs Manchester United this Saturday… https://t.co/xKn64sqWYo

Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, let's see how the two traditional rivals would stack up in a hypothetical combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

UEFA's goalkeeper of the 2020-21 season

David de Gea has been a bright spot for United in a tumultuous season thus far. But he has looked shaky at times, and conceded plenty of goals. So we're going with Chelsea's excellent Edouard Mendy, who has been a bang for the buck since arriving from Rennes last year.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Edouard Mendy has exactly the same clean sheet record as Petr Cech after 60 Chelsea games 🤚 Edouard Mendy has exactly the same clean sheet record as Petr Cech after 60 Chelsea games 🤚 https://t.co/yI0FO6RuMr

He has conceded only four goals in the league so far, the lowest among all keepers with at least ten appearances. The Chelsea custodian has kept seven clean sheets, the joint-most in the division.

Mendy is physically dominant, and has a command of his area. However, the Senegalese custodian will be challenged by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav