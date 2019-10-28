Chelsea vs Manchester United: Preview, where to watch, betting tips and more | Carabao Cup 2019-20

Solskjaer will be aiming for his third away win on the trot against Chelsea

Match Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to continue his recent good fortune when his team travels to the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. After a series of hiccups on the road that saw them drop to 14th in the Premier League table, Manchester United are on the road to redemption at the moment.

United have managed two back to back wins in all competitions for the first time this season, and scored more than once in a game for only the second time this season. Interestingly, the only other time they managed that was against Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League.

Since that 4 goal-fest, both clubs have endured contrasting fortunes on the pitch. While Chelsea have gone from strength to strength, United have faltered consistently. Injuries and lack of form have not helped Solskjaer, and once again, the Norwegian will be without the services of Paul Pogba - who has just 6 appearances this season.

Frank Lampard, on the other hand, will be looking to avenge that 4-0 defeat from the start of the season. His Chelsea side have been near perfect and are favorites to progress to the next round. The Englishman has shown an inclination towards youth players this season and it has worked for him brilliantly.

Chelsea last won the Carabao Cup in 2015 but they did reach the final last year, where they were defeated by Manchester City.

Manchester United had to rely on penalties to overcome Rochdale in the third round after the match finished with the score 1-1. Chelsea, on the other hand, won 7-1 against minnows Grimsby Town.

In this segment, we bring you all the essential information ahead of the game.

Kick-off information

Date: 30th October 2019 (31st October in India)

Time: 20:05 PM BST, 01:35 AM IST (31st October)

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Where to Watch: Jio TV (India), ESPN+ (US)

Form Guide

Last 5 games in all competitions

Manchester United – W-W-D-L-D

Chelsea – W-W-W-W-W

Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other 184 times in total and Manchester United have an edge over Chelsea in the historical record. The Red Devils have won 76 of those games, while 55 games have ended in draws.

Manchester United started the season with a blistering 4-0 win over the Blues at home, with goals from Anthony Martial, Daniel James and a brace from Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI

Sergio Romero; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Brandon Williams; James Garner, Scott McTominay; Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata

Key players to watch out for

Callum Hudson-Odoi could be a handful for the United backline

Callum Hudson-Odoi

The Englishman was on the scoresheet when Chelsea won 7-1 against Grimsby Town in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Callum Hudson-Odoi has been cleverly utilized by Frank Lampard so far this season, and he has also picked up 3 assists in the Premier League.

Hudson-Odoi's dribbling, speed and ability to create chances could cause a lot of trouble for Manchester United.

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood will be looking to add to his tally in the Carabao Cup

The youngster has been impressive for Manchester United this season, but Solskjaer has been careful not to put him under too much pressure. However, Greenwood has still appeared 10 times for Manchester United and has scored two goals, including one in the last game against Rochdale in the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup.

Mason Greenwood is a fantastic finisher, and his movement and eye for the goal will have the Chelsea defense on their toes.

Betting Information

According to Betway, Chelsea are the firm favorites to win the game. Here are the odds:

Chelsea win – 1.9

Draw – 3.5

Manchester United win – 4.0