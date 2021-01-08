Chelsea vs Morecambe prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Chelsea entertain fourth-tier side Morecambe in their upcoming FA Cup third-round fixture on Sunday.

Morecambe overcame fifth-tier outfit Solihull Moors in their second-round fixture to set up a date with The Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are heading into the cup tie having secured just one point from their last three Premier League fixtures and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Chelsea vs Morecambe Head-to-Head

Chelsea and Morecambe will be facing off for the very first time on Sunday. The hosts have made it past the third round each season since their elimination in the 1997-98 campaign at the hands of Manchester United.

The Shrimps have been eliminated from the third round in their last three attempts. They have fared better than the hosts in their recent fixtures and have recorded four back-to-back wins in League Two.

Chelsea form guide in the Premier League: L-D-L-W-L

Morecambe form guide in the Football League Two: W-W-W-W-L

Chelsea vs Morecambe Team News

Chelsea

Reece James has a slight hamstring problem

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has a couple of injury concerns for this home game.

Defenders Reece James and Andreas Christensen are ruled out on account of thigh and knee injuries respectively.

The Blues have struggled a lot in their recent outings, hence we expect Lampard to make a few changes to his squad for this game.

Certain key players are expected to be rested for the Premier League game against Fulham next Friday.

Injured: Reece James, Andreas Christensen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Morecambe

The Shrimps only returned to training on 6 January, after the entire team and its staff went into isolation for 10 days following a COVID-19 outbreak.

As per manager Derek Adams, this 10-day break has allowed his players to recover their fitness. In the latest press conference, he said that they have no injury concerns for their trip to London.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Morecambe Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Willy Caballero; Cesar Azpillicueta, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Emerson Palmieri; Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner

Morecambe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mark Halsted; Ryan Cooney, Sam Lavelle, Harry Davis, Stephen Hendrie; Toumani Diagouraga, Aaron Wildig; Adam Phillips, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Jordan Slew; Cole Stockton

Chelsea vs Morecambe Prediction

Chelsea may have struggled at both ends of the pitch in recent fixtures but they have some highly-talented players at their disposal. Even if Lampard decides to rest some first-team players for the game, they will remain the strong favorites.

Morecambe only resumed training on Tuesday and that could play a part in their readiness for this fixture. We expect Chelsea to cruise through to the next round.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Morecambe

