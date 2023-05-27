Chelsea vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The away side was held to a 0-0 draw by Leicester City last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Blues slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 78 out of the 172 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 55 victories.

Chelsea have lost only one of their last 27 matches at home against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 scoreline in 2012.

Newcastle United won the reverse fixture by a narrow 1-0 scoreline and could complete a Premier League double for the first since the 1986-87 campaign.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last six matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League - their best record in this regard in 1997.

Newcastle United have won their final league match in seven of their last eight Premier League campaigns, with their previous defeat coming against Liverpool in 2020.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Prediction

Newcastle United have been excellent under Eddie Howe this season and will look to finish their campaign on a positive note. The likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Chelsea have been abysmal this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-3 Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes

