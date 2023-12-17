Chelsea vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 19th 2023

Chelsea will invite Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The hosts booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers last month, thanks to goals from Benoît Badiashile and Raheem Sterling. They have made it to the final twice in the last five editions of the competition and will look to go all the way this time around.

Newcastle, runners-up from last season, sealed their place with a 3-0 away triumph over Manchester United, avenging their loss in the final. Miguel Almirón and Lewis Hall scored in the first half while Joe Willock bagged the third goal of the match in the 61st minute.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two games on Saturday, defeating Sheffield United 2-0 in the Premier League. The visitors, meanwhile, recorded their first win after three consecutive defeats on Saturday, as second-half goals from Lewis Miley, Miguel Almirón, and Dan Burn helped them register a 3-0 win over Fulham.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 174 times in all competitions since 1907. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors and have 78 wins in this fixture. The visitors have 56 wins against the capital club and 40 games have ended in draws.

They have met five times in the Carabao Cup thus far and the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings as well with four wins and a defeat.

Chelsea are winless in their last three meetings against Newcastle United, suffering two defeats, including a 4-1 away loss in the Premier League last month.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last 11 home meetings against the visitors, recording 10 wins. They have kept seven clean sheets in that period.

Newcastle are winless in their last five away games in all competitions, suffering four defeats and failing to score thrice in that period.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Prediction

The Blues returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats on Saturday and will look to build on that form in this match. They are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, recording three wins. They have lost just twice at home against the visitors since 1987 and are strong favorites.

Mauricio Pochettino has a lengthy absentee list for the match as Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana, Lesley Ugochukwi, Noni Madueke, Reece James, Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella are sidelined through injuries.

The Magpies recorded a win after three consecutive defeats on Saturday, which should take some pressure off Eddie Howe. Newcastle are winless in their last five away games in all competitions, which is a cause for concern.

They also have a lengthy absentee list, to which Lewis Hall is added in this match, as he is ineligible to face his parent club. Kieran Trippier faces a late fitness test and might return to the starting XI in this match.

Both teams have substantial absentees heading into the match and have endured a busy schedule this month. Nonetheless, considering the Blues' home record in this fixture and Newcastle's struggles in their recent away games, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score or assist any time - Yes