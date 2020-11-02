Chelsea vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Chelsea are set to host Rennes on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge in a UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Chelsea come into this game following a 3-0 win over Sean Dyche's Burnley on Saturday in the English Premier League. Goals from Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech, France international Kurt Zouma and striker Timo Werner secured a comfortable win for Frank Lampard's side.

Rennes, on the other hand, beat Brest 2-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Captain Damien Da Silva and Morocco international Nayef Aguerd scored the goals which ensured victory for Julien Stephan's Rennes, while winger Franck Honorat scored the only goal for Brest.

Chelsea vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Chelsea and Rennes have not faced each other in a competitive fixture.

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-D-D-W

Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-D-L-W

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Rennes Team News

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will be unable to call upon the services of USA international Christian Pulisic as well as young Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour, who are both injured. There remain doubts over the availability of Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Injured: Billy Gilmour, Christian Pulisic

Doubtful: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Rennes have a few injury concerns to deal with. Teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga, Italian centre-back Daniele Rugani, young left-back Faitout Maouassa, midfielder Flavien Tait and Senegal international M'Baye Niang are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Eduardo Camavinga, Daniele Rugani, Faitout Maouassa, Flavien Tait, M'Baye Niang

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Rennes Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Dalbert, Steven Nzonzi, James Lea Siliki, Martin Terrier, Romain Del Castillo, Serhou Guirassy, Jeremy Doku

Chelsea vs Rennes Prediction

Chelsea have had an inconsistent start to their season, despite heavy investment in the summer transfer window. However, new signings like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva have looked good in recent games, while the presence of Edouard Mendy in goal has seen the defence look assured.

Rennes also invested heavily in the summer, having lost key attacker Raphinha to Leeds United. Young talents including Jeremy Doku and Martin Terrier have arrived, while Eduardo Camavinga continues to be the club's prized asset. It remains to be seen, however, how the club respond to their injury worries.

Advertisement

Chelsea have blown hot and cold this season, but occupy the top spot in their Champions League group. Rennes sit at the bottom, and the Blues should not have major problems against them this week.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Rennes

Also Read: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21