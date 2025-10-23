Chelsea vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25 2025

Chelsea welcome Sunderland to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League game this Saturday.

Chelsea are currently in 5th place, but depending on other results, a win here could elevate them as high as 2nd. The same could also be said for Sunderland, though, who are in 7th but are on the same points total as their opponents this weekend.

So will it be the Blues or the Black Cats who come out on top in London this weekend?

Chelsea vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have an excellent record against Sunderland, particularly at home. They have won four of their last six meetings dating back to 2014, and have also won eleven of their last 13 home matches against the Black Cats.

After suffering back-to-back losses in late September, Chelsea have rebounded nicely in October. They have won four games in a row this month, beating Benfica, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Ajax.

After suffering a loss to Manchester United prior to the international break - their first in the Premier League since August - Sunderland rebounded nicely last weekend. They defeated Wolves 2-0 in an impressive showing.

Sunderland have enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2025-26 campaign, but their best results have come at home, where they are unbeaten, winning three games and drawing one. On the road, though, they have only won once and have suffered two defeats.

Only Manchester City have scored more Premier League goals than Chelsea thus far, as the Blues have 16 in their first eight games. Add in their 5-1 win over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, and it's clear that Enzo Maresca's side are a very dangerous attacking unit.

Chelsea vs Sunderland Prediction

Sunderland have already defied a lot of their critics with their performances this season, and have already got more points on the board than last season's bottom team Southampton managed.

However, this game will likely be one step too far for the Black Cats, as Chelsea are on excellent form, winning four games in a row, and look very dangerous going forward.

Their sloppiness in their recent game against Nottingham Forest was definitely a concern, and will give Sunderland some confidence coming into this one. However, the Blues should still have enough to get the job done.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Sunderland

Chelsea vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals scored in Chelsea's last five league games).

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes (Chelsea have scored first in their last five home games in all competitions).

