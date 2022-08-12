Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: 5 key battles to look out for | Premier League 2022-23

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign will witness its first big London derby when Tottenham Hotspur travel to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon (August 14).

Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel both managed to steer their respective teams to Premier League opening-day victories last weekend. While Chelsea nicked a narrow 1-0 win at Everton, Tottenham bagged a 4-1 win over Southampton at home. Both teams will be eager to extend their winning runs.

The Blues came out on top in both of their Premier League fixtures against Spurs last season. They first beat them 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before securing a 2-0 success at Stamford Bridge.

A lot, however, has changed since the two teams crossed paths; both squads have had some departures and a few notable additions, adding spice to this already fiery encounter.

Below, we will take a quick look at the 10 players who might find themselves at the heart of Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Here are five key battles that could determine the outcome of the London derby at Stamford Bridge:

#5 Rodrigo Bentancur vs N’Golo Kante

Every capable football team boast quality midfielders, and both Spurs and Chelsea have no shortage of them. On Sunday, the two sides will do their best to one up the other and will rely on their midfield engines to get the ball rolling.

N’Golo Kante was arguably Chelsea’s best player against Everton last weekend. He made four tackles, intercepted two passes, won seven duels and completed three dribbles, emerging as a complete midfield package.

Tottenham’s Bentancur, too, enjoyed a similar outing against Southampton. He completed two dribbles, won seven duels, made five tackles and accurately delivered five long balls.

The duo are responsible for making their respective teams tick, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top when they cross paths on Sunday.

#4 Kai Havertz vs Eric Dier

With Romelu Lukaku loaned out and Timo Werner sold to RB Leipzig, Kai Havertz is seemingly the Blues' automatic choice up front right now. He might start on either flank, but the German is likely to operate down the middle for most of the match.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star endured a quiet evening at Goodison Park last Saturday, registering only a single shot on target. Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Erik Dier will look for ways to frustrate him once again this Sunday.

Dier comes into the match on the back of an encouraging display against the Saints. Not only was he great at reading the danger and suffocating forwards, but he also scored a thumping header to help his team to a massive victory.

Havertz will have to bring his ‘A game’ to get the better of the in-form versatile defender.

#3 Heung-min Son vs Reece James

Tottenham Hotspur ace Heung-min Son scored 23 Premier League goals in the 2021-22 season, emerging as the league’s joint-highest scorer alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

The South Korean did not find the back of the net against the Saints, but was one of the brightest players on the pitch for Spurs.

Son registered an assist, had two shots on target, and provided four key passes, keeping the Southampton defenders on their toes all night long.

The left-forward is set to cross paths with Chelsea’s Reece James on Sunday night, and the battle could be one for the ages.

James also enjoyed a fine game on matchday one, attaining 92.2 percent passing accuracy, providing three key passes, and winning four of five duels.

Both have the quality to beat each other on their day, making it one of the most interesting and unpredictable battles of the game.

#2 Raheem Sterling vs Emerson Royal

Former Manchester City man Raheem Sterling made his Premier League debut for Tuchel’s Blues at Everton on Saturday.

He did not exactly turn heads with his performance, but there were a few bright moments in his game. The Englishman completed three dribbles, made two key passes, and won seven duels.

Chelsea’s most high-profile transfer of the summer will have to battle it out with Tottenham’s in-form right wing-back Emerson Royal on Sunday.

Emerson recorded an assist in the 4-1 win over Southampton and was solid on the defensive front as well, winning seven duels and making three tackles.

Keeping track of the jet-heeled Sterling may be a tough task, but Emerson has the quality to not only keep up with the England international.

#1 Harry Kane vs Thiago Silva

Harry Kane, one of the best strikers in the world, did not have the best of games against the Saints last Saturday.

The star striker had a couple of shots on target and played two key passes, but was not as persistent as he usually is.

Against local rivals Chelsea, Kane is expected to make amends for his relatively poor opening-day performance by putting in an impressive shift.

Kane will not only look to find the back of the net but also bring teammates into the game with his smart distribution.

The Englishman’s endeavors are set to be challenged by one of the division’s best defenders, Thiago Silva.

Silva was impressive for the Blues last weekend, recording four clearances, making three interceptions, and winning three of four aerial duels.

The Brazilian will fancy himself to produce another solid performance in front of a packed Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

