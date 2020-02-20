Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news, and more | Premier League 2019-20

Jose Mourinho returns to his old kingdom

For quite a few years, the duo of Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard ruled England as the then Chelsea manager and midfielder, respectively, worked together to take the club to the glory it had never seen before.

On Saturday, Mourinho will return to Stamford Bridge as a rival manager looking to topple Chelsea off their fourth position as he attempts to lead London rivals Tottenham Hotspur towards the Champions League spots.

It will be yet another chapter in the love-hate story between the Portuguese and the Chelsea faithful, while Mourinho's protege Lampard will be looking to get back to winning ways against his old boss. The teams are separated by one point in the league table, and this game should be a well-fought one.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur head to head

The last meetings between these two teams came in late December when the Blues travelled to North London and emerged victorious in a 0-2 game vs Mourinho's men. Chelsea has won six of the last 10 meetings between these two clubs in the league, with Spurs having taken the other four. The last time this fixture ended in a draw was back in 2016.

The home team are coming off a 0-2 loss at home against Manchester United, and their Champions League spot is in real jeopardy now. Lampard's team has won just one league game in their last five matches, and the pressure is starting to mount on the team. This is the worst run of games that the Blues have experienced under their new manager, and a win in this game would go a long way towards ensuring that they can play amongst Europe's elites next season.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, has won their last three games in a row and are now within reach of that fourth spot. After a shaky spell in the middle where they could not find a win, Spurs seem to be back on track. However, they just lost to Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, and will now have to do without the services of Heung-Ming Son who is probably out for the remainder of the season. As such, things are not all rosy in North London either.

Chelsea form (all competitions) - LDWDLWW

Tottenham Hotspur form (all competitions) - LWWWDWD

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Chelsea - Midfielder N'Golo Kante had to be subbed off in the home loss against Manchester United and is unlikely to feature in this game. Callum Hudson-Odoi is also out whilst Tammy Abraham and Andreas Christensen are doubts for Frank Lampard with his team being hit by a few major injuries. Christian Pulisic is also still on the sidelines, and it remains to be seen whether goalkeeper Kepa Arizzablaga will return to the starting XI.

Advertisement

Doubtful - Tammy Abraham, Andreas Christensen

Injured - N'Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marko Van Ginkel

Tottenham Hotspur - Jose Mourinho too has his own injury concerns. Midfielder Heung-Ming Son joins Harry Kane on the sidelines with both of Spurs premier attacking options unlikely to play a game again this season. Erik Lamela is a doubt for this game, while Moussa Sissoko is still out with a knee injury.

Doubtful - Erik Lamela

Injured - Harry Kane, Heung-Ming Son, Moussa Sissoko, Juan Foyth

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Frank Lampard will be looking to bounce back with a win against his old mentor

Chelsea - Willy Caballero; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta; Mason Mount, Jorginho, Matteo Kovacic; Pedro, Michy Batshuayi, Willian

Tottenham Hotspur - Hugo Lloris; Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies; Eric Dier, Harry Winks; Erik Lamela, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn; Lucas Moura

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Both the teams are riddled with major injuries and both the managers head into this game after suffering a major defeat. Chelsea is now without a win in their last four Premier League games while Spurs have won their last three, but the latter are without their two best attacking options right now. It should be a well-rounded game at Stamford Bridge with a victory being equally important to both sides, but we feel that points will be shared in this game.

Verdict - Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur