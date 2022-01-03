Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2021-22

Chelsea are set to play Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the first leg of the semi-final of the EFL Cup.

Chelsea come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the league. Goals from Senegalese forward Sadio Mane and Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah for Liverpool was cancelled out by goals from Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic and American winger Christian Pulisic for Chelsea in a pulsating encounter.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, beat Claudio Ranieri's Watford 1-0 in the league. A late second-half goal from Colombian centre-back Davinson Sanchez secured the win for Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

In 37 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost nine and drawn 11.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with Chelsea beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0. Second-half goals from veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva, French midfielder N'Golo Kante and German centre-back Antonio Rudiger sealed the deal for Chelsea.

Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: D-D-W-D-D

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-W-D-W

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Ben Chilwell and right-back Reece James, with both full-backs nursing injuries. There are doubts over the availability of German forward Timo Werner, young centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Denmark interntional Andreas Christensen.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is a doubt as well, as his controversial interview was not received well by the club and fans. Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is not available due to his AFCON duties.

Injured: Reece James, Ben Chilwell

Doubtful: Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner, Andreas Christensen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Edouard Mendy

Tottenham Hotspur

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur will be without Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero and young left-back Ryan Sessegnon. There are doubts over the availability of Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Antonio Conte is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ryan Sessegnon, Cristian Romero

Doubtful: Steven Bergwijn

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Malang Sarr, Antonio Rudiger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Hakim Ziyech, Ross Barkley, Kai Havertz

B/R Football @brfootball Mateo Kovačić ran the show against Liverpool:



▪️ Scored a worldie

▪️ Six tackles made

▪️ Four successful take-ons



✨ Mateo Kovačić ran the show against Liverpool:▪️ Scored a worldie▪️ Six tackles made▪️ Four successful take-ons✨ https://t.co/eCj4Xn1GlJ

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon, Japhet Tanganga, Harry Winks, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Chelsea's inconsistent form in recent weeks has seen a huge gap emerge between them and league leaders Manchester City. Romelu Lukaku's comments have not helped their cause, and despite spending big money in recent transfer windows, they have not been able to maintain pace with Manchester City. A cup win would provide some solace, though.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Club still not planning to sell/offload Romelu in January. Thomas Tuchel will meet with Romelu Lukaku in the coming hours to discuss about his interview, feelings and behaviour looking for a solution. Chelsea are not commenting - waiting for manager decision. 🔵 #CFC Club still not planning to sell/offload Romelu in January. Thomas Tuchel will meet with Romelu Lukaku in the coming hours to discuss about his interview, feelings and behaviour looking for a solution. Chelsea are not commenting - waiting for manager decision. 🔵 #CFCClub still not planning to sell/offload Romelu in January. https://t.co/sqdLCzjuH3

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are slowly climbing the league table under Antonio Conte's management. Conte is a world-class operator and Spurs have done well to get him, and a cup win during his first season as Spurs boss would elevate him in the eyes of the fans.

A close match is on the cards, but Tottenham Hotspur could edge past Chelsea here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Chelsea 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Edited by Abhinav Anand