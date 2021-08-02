Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the second of their two consecutive pre-season all-London friendlies.

The Blues claimed a 2-1 win over city rivals Arsenal last time out, while Spurs head into the game off the back of last Wednesday's 3-1 win over Milton Keynes Dons.

Chelsea maintained their 100% record in their pre-season fixtures on Sunday as they claimed a 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Kai Havertz gave Chelsea the lead with a thumping strike, but Granit Xhaka restored parity in the 69th minute. However, English forward Tammy Abraham pounced on a defensive blunder by the Gunners to restore Chelsea’s lead three minutes later.

Prior to that, Chelsea claimed a 6-1 win over Peterborough behind closed doors, before beating Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel will likely be impressed by his side as they prepare for their crunch UEFA Super Cup final against Spanish outfit Villareal on 11 August.

Tottenham, meanwhile, made it two wins from two games last Wednesday as they claimed a 3-1 win away to Milton Keynes Dons.

After MK Dons midfielder Matt O'Riley squandered his sixth-minute penalty, Spurs raced to a three-goal lead through Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura. John Freeman grabbed a consolation goal in the 84th minute.

This followed an impressive 3-0 victory over Colchester United at the Colchester Community Stadium two Wednesdays ago.

Newly appointed manager Nuno Espírito Santo will be satisfied with his side's performances against lower league sides.

However, he now faces the task of taking on a rampant Chelsea side who have claimed five wins and one draw from their last six games against Tottenham.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Head-To-Head

Chelsea head into the game as the dominant side in this fixture, claiming 73 wins from their 169 meetings. Tottenham have picked up 55 wins, while 41 games have ended in draws.

Chelsea Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Tottenham Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Chelsea vs Tottenham Team News

Chelsea

Club captain Cesar Azpiliqueta, veteran defender Thiago Silva and the England trio of Reece James, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have joined up with the squad following their national team exploits. Thomas Tuchel now has a full house at his disposal. There are no injury concerns for the German manager.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Tottenham

Spurs captain Harry Kane has fuelled exit rumors after refusing to show up to training following his short holiday. The striker continues to be linked with a high-profile switch to Manchester City. Meanwhile, there are no injury concerns in the Tottenham camp.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Tottenham Predicted XI

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marcus Bettinelli; Cesar Azpiliqueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Matteo Kovacic, Ngolo Kante, Christian Pulisic; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alfie Whiteman; Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergio Reguilón; Oliver Skipp, Nile John; Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn; Heung-Min Son

Chelsea vs Tottenham Prediction

With most of the two sides' stars back from their holidays, we predict this will be another high paced and entertaining London derby. Both sides will aim to maintain their form, having so far enjoyed an impressive run in pre-season.

However, we predict Chelsea will extend their dominance over their cross-town neighbors and come out victorious.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham

