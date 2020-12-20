Chelsea vs West Ham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

This week's Premier League calendar sees Chelsea play host to West Ham United on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.

The London derby is crucial for the Blues, who have followed up their 17-game unbeaten run with back-to-back losses on the road.

A 1-0 humbling at Everton ended their streak, before Wolves came back from behind to beat them 2-1 in midweek.

As a result, at the time of writing, Chelsea have slipped to eighth place in the Premier League table, nine points away from holders Liverpool.

West Ham are, in fact, right behind Chelsea with 21 points. The Hammers enter this match-up with three wins and a draw from their last five games. Chelsea will have their task cut out once again.

West Ham will also take confidence from the last time these two sides met at the Bridge, when a hard-earned 1-0 win sank the Blues.

Chelsea vs West Ham Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won a staggering 50 times against West Ham, while their opponents have managed 42 victories. Only 22 matches have finished as draws.

West Ham, who won both legs of the same fixture last season, are looking for three consecutive wins against Chelsea for the first time since 1974.

Chelsea form guide (Premier League): L-L-W-D-W

West Ham form guide (Premier League): D-W-L-W-W

Chelsea vs West Ham Team News

Hakim Ziyech has returned to training for Chelsea

Chelsea

Chelsea are short-staffed in the wide areas of the forward line, with Christian Pulisic the only recognized winger currently fully fit.

The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech are back in training, but whether or not they play any part remains doubtful. Chelsea have no other fresh injury concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Suspended/unavailable: None

Arthur Masuaku recently underwent surgery on his knee

West Ham

Arthur Masuaku's knee injury is a serious blow for West Ham, as they will miss the full-back's combative style going forward.

Michail Antonio is another huge doubt after having missed out on the team's last three games, while Fabian Balbuena is most likely out with a knock.

Injured: Fabian Balbuena, Arthur Masuaku

Doubtful: Michail Antonio

Suspended/unavailable: None

"I've really enjoyed the season so far, we've done very well. But, it's small steps, we are by far not the finished article."



Chelsea vs West Ham Probable XI

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount; Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech

West Ham United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Robert Snodgrass, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals; Sebastian Haller

Chelsea vs West Ham Prediction

Home comforts and the likely involvement of Hakim Ziyech at some point in the game, if not from the start, should see Chelsea return to winning ways.

They will, however, have to move the ball quickly and make dangerous runs inside channels due to the massive presence of Rice and Soucek in the middle.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham

