Chelsea will have to wait until the Champions League final is over to know about Real Madrid star's availability: Reports

Chelsea are interested in signing Real Madrid star Carlos Casemiro in the summer, according to reports. However, according to reports from the Daily Mirror, via Teamtalk, the Brazilian will confirm his availability after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 28.

Both Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have only one year left on their current Chelsea contracts and their recent performances have been quite inconsistent. Doubts have been cast over their future at Stamford Bridge in recent times, with Erik ten Hag reportedly eyeing a move for the French ace.

Hence, Thomas Tuchel is looking towards other solid options. Young sensations like Aurelian Tchouameni and Declan Rice have also been linked with the west London club, but they will not be available for cheap and have no shortage of suitors as well.

Chelseafc Transfer N @ChelseaFcTrans Chelsea have asked Monaco about 'the future' of Aurelien Tchouameni and 'are looking for a quick decision’. Chelsea have asked Monaco about 'the future' of Aurelien Tchouameni and 'are looking for a quick decision’. https://t.co/pIbDWq0WP3

Teamtalk additionally suggested that the Blues will be the first party to be informed by Real Madrid's transfer chiefs if the club puts Casemiro on the transfer list. The likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned among the interested clubs for the Brazilian's signature.

His current contract with the La Liga champions runs until 2025, but the Brazilian wants a new contract with a higher salary. Real Madrid are unwilling to give him a rise on his current contract and could sell him to Chelsea for a fee around £42.5 million mark. However, reports suggest that if Casemiro agrees to continue on his current contract, Los Blancos will gladly keep him on their books.

Real Madrid boss insists Casemiro is irreplacable amidst Chelsea interest

The defensive midfielder has been one of the pillars of the famed midfield trio, consisting of Luka Modric, Toni Kross and himself. The 30-year old has made 331 appearances for Los Blanocs since signing for them in 2013 from Sao Paulo for a bargain price of €6 million.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has coached Casemiro for about five years now over the duration of his two separate spells at the Santiago Bernabeu. He believes that the Chelsea target is one of the most unique players in his position and arguably the best as well.

Ancelotti, while speaking to AS Diario, said:

"If we are going to look for a copy of Casemiro, we’ll make a mistake.There are none in world football. He’s unique. But other players can play as a pivot. Camavinga played there, who has other characteristics. He carries the ball well but he doesn’t have Casemiro’s tactical ability. I’ve never had a pivot like him."

Such high praise from a manager of Ancelotti's experience and pedigree might be exactly why Thomas Tuchel wants to add the Brazilian to his ranks.

