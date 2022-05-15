Erik ten Hag plotting shock move for Chelsea superstar as first Manchester United signing - Reports

Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. The Dutchman is expected to dismantle and rebuild a United squad that has endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign.

According to the Mirror, Ten Hag wants to begin his revolution at Old Trafford by signing Kante. The 52-year-old believes the Frenchman's energy, tenacity and experience would bolster United's midfield, which the team must improve this summer.

Kante rose to prominence during his time with Leicester City, winning the 2015-16 Premier League title.

He joined Chelsea the following summer and won another league title and the 'Premier League Player of the Season' award in his debut season. The Frenchman has also won a UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Kante could be an 'attainable target' for United, as opposed to the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is likely to be provided with a sizeable transfer budget by new owner Todd Boehly, whose £4.25 billion takeover has been approved by the UK government and the Premier League.

The Blues could be set to make many additions to their squad, which could see Kante leaving. The 31-year-old has just one year remaining in his contract, so the Blues could cash in on him this summer.

United could make a move for the midfielder despite interim manager Ralf Rangnick's criticism of the club's decision to sign players who are entering the twilight of their careers.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Erik Ten Hag believes N'Golo Kante still has the ability, experience and hunger to help his young players next season [ @sbates_people Erik Ten Hag believes N'Golo Kante still has the ability, experience and hunger to help his young players next season [@sbates_people]

Manchester United's move for N'Golo Kante could depend on Chelsea's pursuit of Declan Rice

Chelsea vs Arsenal - Premier League

Despite Kante having just one year remaining in his contract, Chelsea are unlikely to entertain selling the midfielder unless they sign an adequate replacement this summer.

West Ham United star Declan Rice has emerged as a target for Chelsea and Manchester United recently. The England international is unlikely to join United, as they'll not be in next season's UEFA Champions League and face an uncertain future under Ten Hag.

Rice recently turned down (as per Sky Sports) an eight-year contract offer from West Ham, which included a £200,000 per week salary package. He's keen to join a club that'll give him the opportunity to play in the Champions League and win silverware. So Rice could be keen to join Thomas Tuchel's team.

Manchester United's chances of signing Kante this summer could improve if Chelsea acquire Rice.

