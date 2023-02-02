Chelsea willing to listen to offers for Mateo Kovacic and 3 others as they plan summer clearout: Reports 

Chelsea are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer. An overhaul of the squad has ensued since Todd Boehly became the cooperating owner of the Blues in May last year.

They broke the British transfer record to sign Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez on deadline day (January 31) for £106.8 million. The west Londoners had already lured 15 players permanently to Stamford Bridge and secured two loans before that deal. Their total spending since the club's takeover is now over £500 million.

With that, there is a need for Chelsea to start offloading players. According to the Guardian, four players have reportedly been put up for sale. Pulisic, Kovacic, Koulibaly, and Aubameyang are squad members that the Blues will listen to offers for in the summer.

18 new signings under Todd Boehly 💰 Sterling 💰 Koulibaly💰 Slonina💰 Chukwuemeka💰 Cucurella💰 Hutchinson💰 Casadei💰 Fofana💰 Aubameyang💰 Zakaria💰 Datro Fofana💰 Badiashile💰 Gusto💰 Andrey Santos💰 Felix💰 Mudryk💰 Madueke💰 Enzo Fernandez

The latter two only arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer but have endured a difficult spell with the club. Koulibaly has failed to show the consistency that saw him heralded while at his former club Napoli. He has featured 20 times across competitions, scoring two goals and helping the side keep eight clean sheets. Meanwhile, Aubameyang has struggled in front of goal since arriving from Barcelona. The Gabonese frontman has bagged just three goals in 18 matches.

Pulisic was linked with a move to Newcastle United during the January transfer window, although Potter ruled out the American leaving the club. He joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for £57.6 million. The USMNT captain has scored just one goal and provided two assists in 21 games this season. He has been sidelined with a knee injury since January 5.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Graham Potter on Christian Pulisic's future: "No chance of him leaving, no. He will be out past that and there was never any consideration about him leaving anyway" 🔵🇺🇸 #CFC

"He is a couple of months out", Potter has confirmed

Lastly, Kovacic has been a hit with the Stamford Bridge faithful. The Croatian joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2019 for £40.25 million. He has made 22 appearances, scoring one goal and contributing an assist. However, Fernandez's signing may be pushing the Blues to offload him.

Chelsea new signing Mykhailo Mudryk is tipped to become a superstar

The Ukrainian winger is tipped for a bright future.

Chelsea beat Arsenal to the signing of Mudryk, 22, from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month. The Ukrainian winger joined on an eight-and-a-half-year deal in a whooping £88 million deal. He made his debut for the Blues in their drab 0-0 draw against Liverpool but impressed when introduced in the second half.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons Mudryk has a high ceiling and could become amazing for Potter's side. He told talkSPORT:

"Mudryk is another, he could be a superstar somewhere down the line."

SPORTbible @sportbible Mykhailo Mudryk has played 35 minutes and already broken a Premier League record this season Mykhailo Mudryk has played 35 minutes and already broken a Premier League record this season 🔥 https://t.co/EKy1TzgA8k

The pacey wide-forward earned plaudits while at Shakhtar, scoring 12 goals and providing 17 assists in 44 games. His signing has somewhat started going under the radar following Fernandez's blockbuster arrival. However, he was necessary as Chelsea lacked firepower and creativity up top.

