Newcastle United keen on signing 3 Chelsea players this January: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea trio Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Hakim Ziyech this month. The Magpies are flying high in third place in the Premier League table and are keen to bolster their squad.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants a new central midfield signing. Gallagher, 22, and Loftus-Cheek, 26, have been earmarked as options.

The Blues duo have failed to establish themselves as first-choice options under Graham Potter. Gallagher impressed while on loan at Crystal Palace last season, making 39 appearances, scoring eight goals, and providing five assists.

However, this campaign has been challenging for the English midfielder as he has shown inconsistent form. He has featured 24 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Meanwhile, Loftus-Cheek, 26, is a long-term target for Newcastle, with the Magpies having bid for him in the last two transfer windows. His career has been plagued by injuries. He has made 20 appearances this season and contributed an assist.

Ziyech, 29, looks to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge after Potter freshened up his attack with the loan signing of Joao Felix and the £88.5 million signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakthar Donetsk.

The Moroccan has struggled for game time at Chelsea since joining from Ajax in 2020 for £33.3 million. Ziyech has made 14 appearances, providing an assist this season.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues would be willing to sell to Newcastle, given that they are top-four candidates. Potter's men trail the third-place Magpies by 10 points in 10th place.

Chelsea boss Potter rules out Christian Pulisic leaving amid interest from Newcastle

Christian Pulisic is likely to stay at Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Potter has seemingly ruled out Pulisic joining Newcastle after the American forward picked up a long-term knee injury. The English coach said of a potential departure for the former Borussia Dortmund attacker (via ESPN):

“No chance [of Pulisic leaving], no. There was never any consideration of anything about that anyway but he’s a couple of months [out]."

Potter added:

“He’s disappointed [to be injured] but he’s optimistic that he can come back quicker than the two months so he’s in that phase where he’s just trying to keep his fingers crossed and hopefully his rehab goes well.”

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Potter also confirms Christian Pulisic is likely "out for a couple of months" with a knee injury. Real shame having been given starting opportunities post World Cup. Potter also confirms Christian Pulisic is likely "out for a couple of months" with a knee injury. Real shame having been given starting opportunities post World Cup. https://t.co/pVC8BBGhL0

Pulisic has made 21 appearances, scoring one goal and contributing two assists. He arrived at Stamford Bridge from BvB in 2019 for £57.6 million. However, the USMNT captain has failed to cement himself as a regular starter, much like the trio mentioned above.

Newcastle reportedly hold an interest in signing him, and he is a top target for January alongside Leicester City's James Maddison, per Football Insider. He has two years left on his contract.

Poll : 0 votes