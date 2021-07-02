Chelsea winger completes permanent move to Spartak Moscow 

Chelsea winger Victor Moses has completed a permanent move to Spartak Moscow, bringing an end to a nine-year stay at Stamford Bridge. He has penned a two-year contract with the Russian club.

Moses joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in 2012 following their historic Champions League win, and showed immense promise by netting 10 goals across all competitions in his maiden season.

However, he failed to truly cement his spot in the side and spent the next few seasons on loan at Liverpool, West Ham United and Stoke City. Following the arrival of Antonio Conte in 2016, Moses regained his starting berth and was used mainly as a right wing-back.

The decision proved to be a masterstroke and he helped Chelsea romp to the Premier League title only a season after they had finished 10th in the division.

However, he once again dropped down the pecking order after Maurizio Sarri took charge and was shipped out to Fenerbache on loan. He also spent time at Inter Milan before joining Spartak ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. Moses scored four goals and provided as many assists in 20 appearances last season for Spartak.

The 30-year-old still has plenty of pace and trickery and will be a welcome signing for the Russian giants. Speaking to the club's official Twitter handle after securing his move from Chelsea, Moses said:

"Hi guys, happy to be in Spartak for another two years."

Victor Moses' best season at Chelsea came in 2016-17

Victor Moses celebrates a goal for Chelsea in their last title-winning campaign

Moses' first season at Chelsea illustrated his potential and eye for goal, but it was only three loan moves and four years later that he truly shone. Playing as a right wing-back under Antonio Conte, Moses mustered an impressive 34 appearances in the Premier League, and was instrumental in their title triumph.

During his time at the club, he racked up 128 appearances and scored 18 goals. He departs the club having won the Europa League, FA Cup and Premier League.

