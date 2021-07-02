Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues negotiating with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland, Sergio Ramos set to snub move to Stamford Bridge for PSG deal and more - 1st July 2021

Chelsea are expected to break the bank this summer to bring in the right reinforcements to the side. German manager Thomas Tuchel has been a revelation at Stamford Bridge. He will want to use the transfer window to improve the Blues squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League table and won the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-21 campaign. Tuchel is planning to add more fire to his attack by the end of the summer to help them build on last season's achievements.

On that note, let’s look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 1 July 2021.

Chelsea negotiating with Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Chelsea are locked in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via Ekrum Konur. The Blues are desperate to sign a number nine this summer after seeing their strike force falter last season.

Thomas Tuchel has already made the Norwegian his main target this summer and the Premier League side are working hard to get their man.

Erling Haaland expects to join Chelsea this summer. [@DuncanCastles]



⏳🔵 pic.twitter.com/qrtiWaC0rX — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) June 30, 2021

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is believed to be personally involved in the negotiations with the Bundesliga side. The Blues are confident that Haaland’s arrival would transform them into title contenders for the upcoming season.

The Norwegian is said to be interested in a move to Stamford Bridge and is satisfied with the personal terms offered to him by the Premier League giants. Chelsea are willing to pay an exorbitant fee for Haaland’s signature this summer even though Haaland will be available for half his current price next summer.

Sergio Ramos set to snub move to Stamford Bridge for PSG deal

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has turned down Chelsea’s offer and will move to Paris Saint-Germain, according to Daily Star via RMC Sport. The Spaniard parted ways with Real Madrid this summer, leaving as a free agent after 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blues are eager to bring Ramos to Stamford Bridge and have even placed an offer on the table for the player to consider. The Premier League giants are among a host of clubs interested in securing his services.

Sergio Ramos has agreed terms with PSG on a two-year deal, with a medical expected in the next few days reports @mohamedbouhafsi 🤝 pic.twitter.com/72MEojkSgE — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 1, 2021

Ramos has now decided not to accept Chelsea’s offer and is all set to join the Ligue 1 giants on a two-year deal. The Spaniard is expected to have his medical in the next few days.

Crystal Palace eyeing moves for two Chelsea stars

Conor Gallagher

Crystal Palace are eyeing moves for Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi, according to Caught Offside via The Athletic. The Eagles are set to appoint Patrick Vieira as their new manager and have turned their attention to signing the Blues duo as they begin preparations for the upcoming season.

Chelsea have loaned out both players in the past and could be open to a similar move again. With neither player set to feature prominently in Tuchel’s plans, the Blues could also be willing to sanction permanent moves for both players this summer.

