Chelsea Women vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27th 2024

Chelsea Women will welcome AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women to Stamford Bridge for the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away win over West Ham in the Women's Super League over the weekend. Agnes Beever-Jones and Erin Cuthbert scored in either half to guide the Blues to victory.

Ajax, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a hard-fought 3-2 win over PEC Zwolle in the Vrouwen Eredivisie. Romee Leuchter scored a hat-trick to guide the Amsterdam outfit to a comfortable three-goal lead by the 48th minute. However, Sterre Kroezen's 78th-minute strike and Sherida Spitse's 90th-minute own goal saw a dramatic end to the game.

Suzanne Bakker's side will turn their attention back to the continent, where they have a three-goal deficit to overcome, having suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea in the first leg. The winner of this tie will face either Brann or Barcelona.

Chelsea Women vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Chelsea have won 16 of their last 17 games across competitions (one loss).

Nine of Ajax's last 10 competitive matches have produced over 2.5 goals.

Eleven of Chelsea's last 12 games in all competitions have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Ajax's defeat last week ended their eight-game winning streak.

Ajax have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 10 games.

Chelsea Women vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women Prediction

Chelsea made light work of their hosts in the first leg and have one foot in the semifinal. Emma Hayes' side are in the running for a quadruple and will be expected to consolidate their three-goal advantage in front of their fans.

Ajax have arguably overachieved by getting this far, having not been given much chance of qualifying from their group. De Godendochters have never advanced beyond this stage and are likely to build on this experience.

We are backing Chelsea to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Chelsea Women 3-0 AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women

Chelsea Women vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Chelsea to win and keep a clean sheet