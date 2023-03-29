Chelsea Women vs Lyon Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2023 

Chelsea and Lyon square off in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Women's quarterfinal tie on Thursday (March 30).

The Blues hold an advantage in the tie, having claimed a narrow 1-0 away win in the first leg in France last week. Guro Reiten scored the winner with a curling strike in the 28th minute,

They could not replicate their continental victory on the domestic scene, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash in the Women's Super League. Lauren Hemp scored and provided an assist in the first half to help her side claim their first league win over the Blues since 2017 and also leapfog them in the standings.

Lyon, meanwhile, rebounded from their Champions League disappointment with an emphatic 6-0 home win over Guingamp in the French league. Signe Bruun's first half brace put Les Fenottes on their way to victory, while Danielle van de Donk wrapped up the scoring in the 81st minute.

They will now set their sights on the clash at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea stand between them and a record-extending 12th semifinal in the Women's Champions League. The winner of this tie will face either Barcelona or AS Roma in the last four.

Chelsea Women vs Lyon Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides.

Chelsea's defeat to Manchester City was the first time they failed to score in 25 WSL games.

Lyon have won ten of their last 11 games across competitions, scoring at least twice in each win. Their sole defeat in this run came in last week's first leg.

Chelsea are on a 19-game winning run at home.

Three of their four meetings with Lyon have had goals at both ends.

Chelsea Women vs Lyon Women Prediction

This was arguably the closest quarterfinal tie to call on paper, and it has lived up to expectations. Lyon are chasing a mind-boggling ninth continental crown but have their work cut out if they are to defend their title.

The French champions were stung by Chelsea in front of their fans and now have to overturn a one-goal deficit away from home. Lyon are no strangers to such scenarios, and their impeccable pedigree means their chances of a comeback cannot be ruled out.

However, Chelsea have held their own every time they have faced Lyon, and their 19-game winning run at home suggests they will be up to the task. There's little to choose from between the two sides, so the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw, which would eliminate Lyon.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Lyon

Chelsea Women vs Lyon Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

