Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2025 

Chelsea and Manchester City trade tackles in the final of the Women's League Cup on Saturday at Pride Park.

The Blues are coming off a 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace in the Women's FA Cup quarterfinal. Lauren James' 64th-minute strike booked a semi-final clash with Liverpool.

City, meanwhile, also advanced to the semifinal of the FA Cup, albeit with a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa. Khadija Shaw broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, while Jessica Park added a second in the 72nd minute to set up a Manchester derby in the semi-final.

The Citizens now shift their attention to the League Cup. They qualified for the showpiece event with a 2-1 win at Arsenal, while Chelsea did so with a 2-0 win over West Ham in the semi-final.

Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 36 occasions. Chelsea lead 16-12.

Their most recent clash in November saw the Blues claim a 2-0 home win in league action.

Their last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals, with five seeing one side keep a clean sheet.

Chelsea are unbeaten in 27 games across competitions this season, winning 25.

City have scored at least twice in 10 of their last 11 competitive games.

Chelsea have scored at least twice in five of their last six games.

Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women Prediction

Chelsea have unsurprisingly had another stellar campaign as they compete for honour on four fronts. The Blues are aiming to win a quadruple, and the first of four potentail trophies is on offer here.

City, meanwhile, have won five of their last six games but are the underdogs in this game. The Mancunians have already lost two times to Chelsea this season and have another two games to come.

This clash serves as a precursor to the two sides' quarterfinal tie in the UEFA Women's Champions League to come later this month. Expect Chelsea to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

