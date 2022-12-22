Chelsea Women vs PSG Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd December 2022

The UEFA Women's Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Chelsea lock horns with an impressive PSG side at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Chelsea Women vs PSG Women Preview

Chelsea are at the top of their group in the UEFA Women's Champions League and could seal their place in this fixture. The Blues eased past Vllaznia by a comprehensive 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the Division 1 Feminine at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Parisian outfit edged Real Madrid to a crucial 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Chelsea Women vs PSG Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a slight edge over PSG and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to PSG's one victory.

Chelsea are one of only two unbeaten teams in the UEFA Women's Champions League at the moment and have won four out of their five European games so far this season.

PSG have conceded only six goals in their 11 matches in the Division 1 Feminine so far - the best defensive record in the French top flight at the moment.

PSG are on an unbeaten streak of 10 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming at the hands of Chelsea in the reverse fixture in October this year.

PSG have come into their own in the final third this season and have scored an impressive 21 goals in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Chelsea Women vs PSG Women Prediction

Chelsea have been a dominant force in the UEFA Women's Champions League and will be intent on topping their group this season. The Blues can pack a punch on their day and have an excellent squad at their disposal.

PSG have also been in impressive form this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Chelsea Women 1-1 PSG Women

Chelsea Women vs PSG Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: PSG Women to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Sam Kerr to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes