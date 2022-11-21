Chelsea Women vs Real Madrid Women Prediction and Betting Tips | November 23, 2022 

Chelsea will welcome Real Madrid to Kingsmeadow on matchday three of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday (November 23).

The hosts are coming off a routine 3-0 home win over Tottenham in the Women's Super League on Sunday. All three goals came in the first half, with Sam Kerr, Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten finding the back of the net.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, claimed a narrow 1-0 victory at Huelva in league action. Atheanea del Castillo scored the winner in the 34th minute.

Madrid will turn their attention to continental action where they occupy second spot in Group A, having garnered four points from two games. Chelsea, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with maximum points.

Chelsea Women vs Real Madrid Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first continental meeting between the two teams.

Chelsea are on a nine-game winning run across competitions since a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in September.

Real Madrid have won three of their last five games across competitions.

Chelsea's last four games have produced at least three goals.

Real Madrid's last five games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Chelsea Women vs Real Madrid Women Prediction

Chelsea have the edge in terms of qualification from the group, and a third win from three games will take them a step closer to the knockouts.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are no pushovers and will fancy their chances of leaving the English capital with a positive result. With PSG heavily fancied to win both games against Vllaznia, Las Blancas could lose their grip on second spot if thet lose to the Blues.

Chelsea have been on a rampage in the last few months. A nine-game winning run has propelled them to the top of their domestic league and in the continent. Emma Hayes' side should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Chelsea Women 2-1 Real Madrid Women

Chelsea Women vs Real Madrid Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Chelsea to score 2+ goals

