Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Women's Super League 2021-22

Chelsea Women will host Tottenham Hostpur Women at the Kingsmeadow Stadium in a Women's Super League matchday 17 fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing of Birmingham City Women in the quarterfinals of the Vitality FA Women's Cup on Sunday. Bethany England starred with a brace and an assist in the rout to guide her side into the last four.

Tottenham Women fell to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City Women on home turf last week. Caroline Weir scored the match-winning goal in the 62nd minute.

The defeat means the Lilywhites currently sit in fourth spot in the table, having garnered 28 points from 16 matches. Chelsea Women are in second spot on 38 points.

Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women Head-to-Head

Chelsea Women were victorious in each of their last seven meetings with their city rivals.

Their most recent clash came in May 2021 when Sam Kerr's brace guided the Blues to a 2-0 victory away from home.

Chelsea have rebounded from a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City Women in the final of the Women's League Cup at the start of the month to win four successive matches.

Tottenham Hotspur Women have managed two wins from their last five matches in all competitions.

Chelsea Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Tottenham Hotspur Women form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women Team News

Chelsea Women

Captain Magdalena Eriksson has recovered from her spell out with COVID-19, while Erin Cuthbert is also back in action after a month on the sidelines. Melanie Leupolz recently announced her pregnancy and is off the team on maternity leave.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Melanie Leupolz

Tottenham Hotspur Women

Kit Graham was ruled out for the season after sustaining an ACL injury against West Ham last November. Silvana Flores recently completed a move to Ipswich Town Women.

Injury: Kit Graham

Suspension: None

Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women Predicted XI

Chelsea Women Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zecira Musovic (GK); Jessica Carter, Aniek Nouwen, Millie Bright; Guro Reiten, Sophie Ingle, Erin Cuthbert, Jessie Fleming, Niamh Charles; Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder

Tottenham Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rebecca Spencer (GK); Kerys Harrop, Shelina Zadorsky, Molly Bartrip, Ria Percival; Kyah Simon, Evelina Summamen, Maeva Clemaron, Ashleigh Neville; S-Hyun Cho, Rachel Williams

Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women

Prediction

Chelsea Women are by far the more dominant side and are overwhelming favorites to emerge triumphant on Wednesday. A win for the Blues will take them back to the summit of the standings in their quest to successfully retain their league crown.

Tottenham could up the ante considering that this is a city derby but the vast difference in quality between the two sides makes it a tall order. We are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Chelsea Women 2-0 Tottenham Women

