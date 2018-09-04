Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chelsea’s 2012 Champions League winners: Where are they now?

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Feature
4.35K   //    04 Sep 2018, 19:06 IST

FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final
The win in Munich remains the greatest achievement in Chelsea's history

The 19th May 2012 will always be remembered as one of the greatest days in Chelsea’s history. After coming close on so many occasions, they finally won the Champions League with a dramatic win over Bayern Munich in the final at the Allianz Arena.

Much has changed at Stamford Bridge since they won Europe’s top club competition. They haven’t mounted a serious challenge in the tournament since, coming closest with a semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid in the 2013/14 season.

The managerial merry-go-round has continued. Roberto Di Matteo lasted just six months after that famous night in Munich before he was sacked, and replaced by Rafael Benitez. Since then, Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte, and now Maurizio Sarri have all sat in the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

It has also been all change on the pitch. Only two players who started in the Champions League final six years ago are still at Chelsea, and the rest of the squad have all left Chelsea, with many of them scattered across Europe and the world. The Blues have continued to spend big in an attempt to sign the best players in the world.

Here’s what has happened to those players who played in the Champions League final for Chelsea in the six years since. 

Petr Cech

FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final
Cech saved three penalties against Bayern Munich

Cech was the hero for Chelsea on that night in Munich. He saved Arjen Robben’s penalty in extra time, before saving from Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger in the shootout. He remained at Stamford Bridge for another three seasons and was part of their title-winning team in the 2014/15 season. He was, however, the second choice to Thibaut Courtois in that season, so moved to Arsenal in summer 2015. It has been a turbulent few years for him personally, and for Arsenal, but he has started this season as Unai Emery’s number one.

Jose Bosingwa 

Bosingwa took advantage of Branislav Ivanovic’s suspension for the final, and it, in fact, proved to be his final game in a Chelsea shirt. His contract ran out at the end of the season, and he moved across London to QPR, who he was subsequently relegated with. He left Loftus Road by mutual consent a couple of months later and moved on to Turkey, where he spent two spells with Trabzonspor. His time there came to an end in 2016, at which time he chose to retire from football.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Chelsea FC Bayern Munich Football Frank Lampard Didier Drogba Roberto Di Matteo
Ben Winfield
ANALYST
19 year old student journalist, support Yeovil Town
Top five late goals of all-time
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Bayern Munich - All time combined XI
RELATED STORY
10 Most heart-breaking pictures of famous footballers
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us