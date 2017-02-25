Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas is not surprised that 'world's best goalkeeper' is wanted by Real Madrid

The 29-year-old Spaniard rates him even higher than compatriot David de Gea.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 25 Feb 2017, 16:29 IST

Cesc Fabregas (L) isn’t surprised one bit that Real Madrid want Thibaut Courtois (R)

What's the story?

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas says he isn't surprised that his teammate Thibaut Courtois is being lined up by Real Madrid in the summer. The big Belgian shot-stopper has been hailed as the 'best goalkeeper in the world’ by the former Barcelona midfielder and is being linked with a €60 million move to the Bernabeu.

When asked about Madrid's interest in Courtois, Fabregas told Cadena Cope radio, “It wouldn’t surprise me at all because Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the world. It’s normal that the best teams in the world want the best goalkeeper in the world. Chelsea is a top club and, for the future of this team, Thibaut is a very, very important player.

“That is more so considering Chelsea’s future aspirations in terms of competing in the Champions League next season and winning the Premier League title. You need the best players to compete for the top trophies and Thibaut is one of them.”

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid are in the market for a great goalkeeper having not been impressed with Keylor Navas, even though the Costa Rican has been sensational this season. Given how the club function off the field, they’re on the lookout for someone who could boost the club’s coffers with image rights and more.

And given they failed in trying to sign Manchester United’s David de Gea the summer before last, they’re willing to come back to the Premier League and this time target the Belgian keeper – who at the moment is leading the clean sheet race.

The heart of the matter

At the heart of Real Madrid is the urge to field some of the world’s best players in all positions. And while Navas has exceeded expectations whilst at the Bernabeu, someone in the mould of Courtois, de Gea or even Gianluigi Donnarumma would make Real Madrid a lot more valuable to sponsors and corporates.

Also read: Real Madrid beat Barcelona to signing of Brazilian teenage sensation

What’s next?

Madrid are widely expected to put in a bid for Courtois in the summer but the Belgian has insisted that he’s never been happier than he is now under Antonio Conte. With Chelsea flying high in the league, eight points above second-placed Manchester City, they don’t have any impetus in letting him leave.

But should an offer from one of the two biggest clubs in the world arrive for a player, it’s hard to turn down irrespective of whom you play for currently.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Florentino Perez is going to have to really smash the record for a goalkeeper if he should even get Chelsea to the negotiation table. But given they’re the richest club in the world and have expendable talent, it looks like a deal could be struck.