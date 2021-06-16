Chile vs Bolivia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021

Chile take on Bolivia in their Copa America group stage fixture on Friday at Arena Pantanal.

Chile staged a comeback against Argentina in their opening fixture of the competition while Bolivia suffered a 3-1 loss against Paraguay.

Chile have been unconvincing in their recent fixtures and have played three back-to-back 1-1 draws.

Bolivia took an early lead against Paraguay but conceded three goals in the second half after Jaume Cuéllar was red-carded in first-half stoppage time.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides this year. The first one in March was a friendly encounter while the second one came earlier this month in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Chile vs Bolivia Head-to-Head

Chile and Bolivia have crossed paths 31 times across all competitions. Most of their meetings have come in World Cup qualifiers but they have squared off seven times in the Copa America as well.

As expected, La Roja have been the fixture's dominant side and have recorded 19 wins over Bolivia. La Verde have just five wins to their name and the spoils have been shared seven times in this fixture.

They last went head-to-head in a World Cup qualifying fixture earlier this month. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. Marcelo Moreno's 82nd-minute penalty cancelled out Erick Pulgar's 65th-minute opener.

Chile form guide across all competitions: D-D-D-W-L

Bolivia form guide across all competitions: L-D-W-L-L

Chile vs Bolivia Team News

Chile

Argentina v Chile: Group A - Copa America Brazil 2021

Coach Martin Lasarte will be without Alexis Sanchez for the group stage fixtures on account of a muscle injury. Eduardo Vargas, the goalscorer against Argentina, was injured and had to be subbed off in the 75th minute. He is not expected to start here.

Injuries: Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Bolivia

Bolivia were without five players who tested positive for COVID-19, including striker Marcelo Martins, in the 3-1 loss to Paraguay. Apart from these five players, they have no injury concerns.

Jaume Cuéllar picked up a red card against Paraguay and will be suspended for this game.

Injuries: None

Unavailable (Due to COVID-19): Marcelo Martins and four other unnamed players

Suspensions: Jaume Cuéllar

Chile vs Bolivia Predicted XI

Chile Predicted XI (4-4-2): Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripan, Eugenio Mena; Arturo Vidal, Eric Pulgar, Charles Aranguiz, Jean Meneses; Felipe Mora, Carlos Palacios.

Bolivia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Carlos Lampe; Jairo Quinteros, Adrian Jusino, José Sagredo; Diego Bejarano, Erwin Saavedra, Leonel Justiniano, Enrique Flores, Boris Cespedes; Rodrigo Ramallo, Gilbert Álvarez

Chile vs Bolivia Prediction

Though both teams dropped points in their opening games of the campaign, Bolivia struggled defensively and conceded three goals in the last half hour of the game.

Chile managed to hold Argentina to a 1-1 draw and looked very solid in midfield.

We expect the two-time winners to record a victory here, as Bolivia might struggle again with some players still unavailable due to COVID-19.

Prediction: Chile 2-1 Bolivia

