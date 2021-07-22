China PR Women vs Zambia Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 return to the fold with another women's football match this weekend as China PR Women take on Zambia Women on Saturday. Both teams were dismal in their opening games and have a point to prove in this match.

Zambia Women suffered one of their heaviest defeats in their previous game and slumped to a stunning 10-3 loss against the Netherlands. The Zambians have several issues to address and will want to avoid another debacle this weekend.

China PR Women were also shocked on their first day and were effectively toothless against Brazil's formidable squad. The Chinese have been drafted into a difficult group and will want to secure all three points in this fixture.

China PR Women vs Zambia Women Head-to-Head

Zambia have never played an official fixture against China PR Women and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The African outfit has had a few problems in recent months and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

China PR Women can pack a punch on their day and will need to bounce back in this match. Both teams have flattered to deceive this year and have a point to prove this summer.

China PR Women form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Zambia Women form guide: L-W-L-W-D

China PR Women vs Zambia Women Team News

China PR need to win this game

China PR Women

China PR have named an experienced squad for the Tokyo Olympics and will need their best team in this game. Wu Haiyan and Wang Yan are currently injured and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Wu Haiyan

Doubtful: Wang Yan

Suspended: None

Zambia Women have a point to prove. Image Source: CGTN Africa

Zambia Women

Zambia Women have named a squad full of exciting young talents ahead of the Olympics. Martha Tembo served her suspension against the Netherlands and is available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

China PR Women vs Zambia Women Predicted XI

China PR Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zhu Yu; Lin Yuping, Wu Haiyan, Li Mengwen, Luo Guiping; Wang Shuang, Wurigumula, Yang Lina; Wang Shanshan, Xiao Yuyi, Yang Man

Zambia Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Catherine Musonda; Anita Mulenga, Fikile Khosa, Lushomo Mweemba, Margaret Belemu; Racheal Kundananji, Grace Chanda, Agness Musase, Mary Wilombe; Hellen Mubanga, Barbra Banda

China PR Women vs Zambia Women Prediction

Zambia Women found themselves on the wrong side of history earlier this week and will be intent on making a statement against China. The Zambians face a massive challenge at the Olympics and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

China PR Women did show glimpses of the potential against Brazil but were largely outclassed by a better team. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and will likely play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: China PR Women 2-2 Zambia Women

