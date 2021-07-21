Zambia Women vs Netherlands Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics are set to kick off with a women's football tournament this week as Netherlands Women take on Zambia Women on Wednesday. Both teams will be intent on success this year and will need to work hard in this game.

Zambia Women's preparations for the Olympics have been heavily affected by bouts of the coronavirus this year. The African outfit is in a challenging group and will need to step up this week.

Netherlands Women, on the other hand, will face a few challenges in Group F and cannot afford to lose this game. The Dutch outfit thrashed Norway earlier this month and will want a similar result from this match.

⚽️ The 12 teams headed to the Women's Olympic Football Tournament #Tokyo2020:



🇦🇺 Australia

🇧🇷 Brazil

🇨🇦 Canada

🇨🇱 Chile

🇨🇳 China PR

🇬🇧 Great Britain

🇯🇵 Japan

🇳🇱 Netherlands

🇳🇿 New Zealand

🇸🇪 Sweden

🇺🇸 USA

🇿🇲 Zambia



👀 Official Draw on 21 April at 10:00 CET pic.twitter.com/ja9hV5DkYa — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) April 13, 2021

Zambia Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head

Zambia have never played an official fixture against Netherlands Women and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The African outfit has had a few problems in recent months and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Netherlands Women will need to make the most of its training sessions to field an impressive team this week. Both teams have flattered to deceive this year and have a point to prove this summer.

Zambia Women form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Netherlands Women form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Zambia Women vs Netherlands Women Team News

Zambia Women have a point to prove. Image Source: CGTN Africa

Zambia Women

Zambia Women have named a squad full of exciting young talents ahead of the Olympics. The African side needs to name its strongest side against the Netherlands this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Netherlands Women need to win this game

Netherlands Women

Netherlands Women have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will look to finalise their best team this week. The Dutch outfit has plenty of experience in its ranks and will need to work hard to top its group.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zambia Women vs Netherlands Women Predicted XI

Zambia Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Catherine Musonda; Anita Mulenga, Fikile Khosa, Lushomo Mweemba, Margaret Belemu; Racheal Kundananji, Grace Chanda, Agness Musase, Mary Wilombe; Hellen Mubanga, Barbra Banda

Women’s football at the 2020 Olympics kicks off tomorrow 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fN83spxhSe — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 20, 2021

Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sari van Veenendaal; Dominique Janssen, Stefanie van der Gragt, Aniek Nouwen, Sisca Folkertsma; Jackie Groenen, Danielle van de Donk, Sherida Spitse; Vivianne Miedema, Lieke Martens, Lineth Beerensteyn

Zambia Women vs Netherlands Women Prediction

Netherlands Women have excellent players in their ranks and will likely name an attacking team this week. The likes of Lieke Martens and Lineth Beerensteyn have been lethal this season and will play pivotal roles in this match.

Zambia Women have revamped their squad and will have to be at their best in this game. Netherlands Women are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Zambia Women 1-3 Netherlands Women

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi