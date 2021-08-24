Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of games this week as Mamelodi Sundowns take on Chippa United on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Chippa United have made an impressive start to their league campaign and edged Sekhukhune United to a 1-0 victory over the weekend. The home side narrowly escaped relegation last season and has a point to prove this year.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, dominated the league last season and will be intent on keeping their crown this year. The Sundowns defeated AmaZulu by a 1-0 margin last week and will want another victory in this match.

New Week, New Focus! 👆



Getting ready for the next one 🔜#Sundowns #DStvPrem

Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have an excellent record against Chippa United and have won 11 out of 19 matches played between the two teams. Chippa United have managed only one victory against the Sundowns and will have to be at their best on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Mamelodi Sundowns. Chippa United were well below their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Chippa United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W

Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Chippa United need to be at their best. Image Source: Soccer Laduma

Chippa United

Chippa United have a fully-fit squad going into this game and cannot afford to slip up against Mamelodi Sundowns. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns have a large squad. Image Source: KickOff

Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have one of the biggest squads in South Africa and have several options this weekend. Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso is yet to recover from his knock and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Mauricio Affonso, Ricardo Nascimento

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Chippa United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ismail Watenga; Riaan Hanamub, Roscoe Pietersen, Veluyeke Zulu, Zuko Mdunyelwa; Sizwe Mdlinzo, Sammy Seabi, Maloisane Mokhele, Thabiso Lebitso; Mogakolodi Ngele, Bienvenu Eva Nga

Hear the thoughts of Coach Manqoba Mngqithi ahead of the first away trip of the season! 👆



📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/hfvvgs06sf — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 23, 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kennedy Mweene; Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Khuliso Mudau, Lyle Lakay, Mothobi Mvala, Haashim Domingo; Aubrey Modiba, Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane

Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional in recent years and have a point to prove this season. The reigning champions are well-placed to retain their league crown and will want to step up this week.

Chippa United struggled to keep up with their opponents last season and will face an uphill battle on Tuesday. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chippa United 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi