Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

Orlando Pirates are back in action with another South African Premier Soccer League fixture this weekend as they take on Chippa United on Saturday. Both teams are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to step up in this match.

Chippa United are in seventh place in the South African Premier Division and have been inconsistent this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Royal AM last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league standings and have been impressive this year. The Buccaneers edged Moroka Swallows to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an excellent record against Chippa United and have won 12 games out of a total of 16 matches played between the two teams. Chippa United have managed only three victories against Orlando Pirates and need to improve this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Orlando Pirates. Chippa United struggled on the day and have a point to prove on Saturday.

Chippa United form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-D-W

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-D

Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Chippa United

Chippa United have a fully-fit squad going into this game and cannot afford to slip up against Orlando Pirates. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Pirates have a few injury concerns

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game with Thembinkosi Lorch, Richard Ofori and Zakhele Lepasa ruled out at the moment. Innocent Maela is also recovering from a long-term injury and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Thembinkosi Lorch, Richard Ofori, Innocent Maela, Zakhele Lepasa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Chippa United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ismail Watenga; Riaan Hanamub, Roscoe Pietersen, Veluyeke Zulu, Zuko Mdunyelwa; Sizwe Mdlinzo, Sammy Seabi, Maloisane Mokhele, Thabiso Lebitso; Mogakolodi Ngele, Bienvenu Eva Nga

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wayne Sandilands; Deon Kavendji, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Happy Jele, Bongani Sam; Abel Mabaso, Goodman Mosele, Kabelo Dlamini; Terrence Dzvukamanja, Vincent Pule, Gabadinho Mhango

Chippa United vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have blown hot and cold over the past year and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The Buccaneers have impressive players in their ranks but cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Chippa United struggled to keep up with their opponents last season and will face an uphill battle on Saturday. Orlando Pirates are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chippa United 1-3 Orlando Pirates

