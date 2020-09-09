Chongqing Lifan vs Hebei China Fortune prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Chongqing Lifan are set to play Hebei China Fortune at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium on Friday in their next Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture.
Chongqing Lifan come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Tianjin TEDA. Goals from Alan Kardec and Adrian Mierzejewski secured the win for Chang Woe-ryong's side, with Hui Jiakang scoring the consolation goal for Tianjin TEDA.
Hebei China Fortune, on the other hand, beat table-toppers Shanghai SIPG 2-0 on Saturday at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium. Wang Qiuming and Marcos Vinicius scored the goals which sealed the victory for Hebei China Fortune.
Chongqing Lifan vs Hebei China Fortune Head-to-Head
In nine encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Hebei China Fortune have won three games, lost two and drawn four.
Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw. Ricardo Goulart and Marcos Vinicius scored the goals for Hebei China Fortune, which were cancelled out by a Chi Wenyi own goal and an Alan Kardec strike.
Chongqing Lifan form guide in the Chinese Premier League: L-W-L-L-W
Hebei China Fortune form guide in the Chinese Premier League: W-W-W-L-W
Chongqing Lifan vs Hebei China Fortune Team News
Chongqing Lifan have no known injury issues, and manager Chang Woe-ryong is expected to have a full squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Similarly, Hebei China Fortune have no injury concerns. Manager Xie Feng looks set to have all players ready and available for selection.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Chongqing Lifan vs Hebei China Fortune Predicted XI
Chongqing Lifan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Deng Xiaofei, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Yuan Mincheng, Luo Hao, Liu Huan, Adrian Mierzejewski, Huang Xiyang, Chen Jie, Fernandinho, Feng Jing, Alan Kardec
Hebei China Fortune Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bao Yaxiong, Liu Jing, Pan Ximing, Zhang Chengdong, Zhao Yuhao, Paulinho, Wang Qiuming, Samir Memisevic, Yin Hongbo, Ricardo Goulart, Marcos Vinicius
Chongqing Lifan vs Hebei China Fortune Prediction
Chongqing Lifan lie five points behind Hebei China Fortune, and will be aiming to reduce the gap. Much will depend on Poland international Adrian Mierzejewski and prolific Brazilian forward Alan Kardec, who looks likely to lead the line.
Hebei China Fortune, on the other hand, will rely on the likes of Brazil international Ricardo Goulart and Marcos Vinicius in attack, and they may have the upper hand in this fixture.
Prediction: Chongqing Lifan 1-2 Hebei China Fortune
Published 09 Sep 2020, 15:24 IST