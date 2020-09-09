Chongqing Lifan vs Hebei China Fortune prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Chongqing Lifan are set to play Hebei China Fortune at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium on Friday in their next Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture.

Chongqing Lifan come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Tianjin TEDA. Goals from Alan Kardec and Adrian Mierzejewski secured the win for Chang Woe-ryong's side, with Hui Jiakang scoring the consolation goal for Tianjin TEDA.

The best goal of the 2020 CSL Round 9: Adrian Mierzejewski(Chongqing Dangdai 2:1 Tianjin Teda). A solo goal reminiscent of Leonel Messi's skills. The Polish midfielder reputable for his incisive pass dribbled past defenders in counter-attack before a clinical finishing. pic.twitter.com/KAFrZbqNOH — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 7, 2020

Hebei China Fortune, on the other hand, beat table-toppers Shanghai SIPG 2-0 on Saturday at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium. Wang Qiuming and Marcos Vinicius scored the goals which sealed the victory for Hebei China Fortune.

Chongqing Lifan vs Hebei China Fortune Head-to-Head

In nine encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Hebei China Fortune have won three games, lost two and drawn four.

Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw. Ricardo Goulart and Marcos Vinicius scored the goals for Hebei China Fortune, which were cancelled out by a Chi Wenyi own goal and an Alan Kardec strike.

Chongqing Lifan form guide in the Chinese Premier League: L-W-L-L-W

Hebei China Fortune form guide in the Chinese Premier League: W-W-W-L-W

Advertisement

Chongqing Lifan vs Hebei China Fortune Team News

Chongqing Lifan have no known injury issues, and manager Chang Woe-ryong is expected to have a full squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Similarly, Hebei China Fortune have no injury concerns. Manager Xie Feng looks set to have all players ready and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Also Read: Top 10 football teams in the world- Football club ranking September 2020

Chongqing Lifan vs Hebei China Fortune Predicted XI

Chongqing Lifan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Deng Xiaofei, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Yuan Mincheng, Luo Hao, Liu Huan, Adrian Mierzejewski, Huang Xiyang, Chen Jie, Fernandinho, Feng Jing, Alan Kardec

Hebei China Fortune Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bao Yaxiong, Liu Jing, Pan Ximing, Zhang Chengdong, Zhao Yuhao, Paulinho, Wang Qiuming, Samir Memisevic, Yin Hongbo, Ricardo Goulart, Marcos Vinicius

Chongqing Lifan vs Hebei China Fortune Prediction

Chongqing Lifan lie five points behind Hebei China Fortune, and will be aiming to reduce the gap. Much will depend on Poland international Adrian Mierzejewski and prolific Brazilian forward Alan Kardec, who looks likely to lead the line.

In an interview with Chinese media, Alan Kardec (Chongqing Dangdai) talked about the chance of becoming a 🇨🇳citizen "I understand I will be eligible to represent 🇨🇳 next year, but it depends on wills of all parties, including I, CFA, the national team, the club to process it." pic.twitter.com/qLE1EjHrdH — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) September 8, 2020

Hebei China Fortune, on the other hand, will rely on the likes of Brazil international Ricardo Goulart and Marcos Vinicius in attack, and they may have the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Chongqing Lifan 1-2 Hebei China Fortune

Also Read: 10 most expensive Chelsea signings of all time