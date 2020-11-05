Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League is back in action this week as Chongqing Lifan take on Shandong Luneng in a two-legged battle for the fifth place in the standings. Both teams crashed out of the quarter-finals last month and will want to win this game.

Shandong Luneng's excellent business in the transfer market guided the side to a third-place finish in Group A of the Chinese Super League table. Shandong Luneng do have a few defensive issues, however, and will have to be at their best in this game.

Chongqing Lifan have benefitted from an excellent run of form and have a point to prove in this fixture. Chongqing Lifan suffered a narrow defeat against Jiangsu Suning in the knock-outs and will want to step up to the plate in this game.

Chine: Fellaini et le Shandong Luneng joueront pour la cinquième place

Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng Head-to-Head

Shandong Luneng have an excellent record against Chongqing Lifan and have won six games out of a total of 14 games played between the two sides. Chongqing Lifan have managed only two victories in this fixture and need to be at their best on Friday.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Shandong Luneng. Chongqing Lifan have improved as a unit since the game and will want to prove a point in this game.

Chongqing Lifan form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-L-L-D-W

Shandong Luneng form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-D-L-D-D

Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng Team News

Chongqing Lifan have experienced a resurgence. Image Source: Xinhua Net

Chongqing Lifan

Chang Woe-Ryong has a fit Chongqing Lifan squad at his disposal and his tactical tweaks have worked wonders in the last five games. Wu Qing was suspended in last week's game and will not be able to participate in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Wu Qing

Shandong Luneng have a formidable squad

Shandong Luneng

Shandong Luneng have a powerful squad at their disposal and have the luxury of selecting the best of their repertoire of talented players. Hao Wei is unlikely to make drastic changes to his starting eleven going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng Predicted XI

Chongqing Lifan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Deng Xiaofei; Chen Lei, Yang Shuai, Yuan Mincheng, Liu Huan; Marcelo, Huang Xiyang, Chen Jie, Fernandinho Silva; Marcinho, Alan Kardec

No último jogo, atingi a marca de maior artilheiro da história do @Chongqinglifan!!

Shandong Luneng Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Wang Dalei; Song Long, Tamas Kadar, Zheng Zheng, Wang Tong; Marouane Fellaini, Wu Xinghan, Hao Jummin, Duan Liuyu; Roger Guedes; Graziano Pelle

Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng Prediction

Shandong Luneng have enjoyed a good season but will need to solve a few problems to finish in the fifth place this season. The likes of Marouane Fellaini and Graziano Pelle need to step up in this game and prove their worth in the Chinese Super League.

Chongqing Lifan face an uphill battle this week but are perfectly capable of causing Shandong Luneng a few problems on the pitch. Shandong Luneng are the stronger team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chongqing Lifan 1-2 Shandong Luneng

