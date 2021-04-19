Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League returns for another exhilarating season, with Chongqing Lifan and Shandong Luneng kickstarting the tournament on Tuesday.

Both sides are fresh off their playoff game for fifth-place last term, where Luneng claimed a narrow 4-3 victory on aggregate to take home the bragging rights.

Luneng finished as the third-best team across Group A in the last edition of the CSL, as they were only bettered by Guangzhou Evergrande and Jiangsu Suning.

Meanwhile, Chongqing Lifan finished strong at the end of the season to secure third place with 24 points. They are one of the most improved sides in the division, courtesy of their fearlessness to attack and upset teams with quick breakaways.

Their recent record against Shandong Luneng may not favor them, but Chongqing will hope to exact revenge at the Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center.

In the setting-out ceremony today for the 2021 CSL, Oscar, the new captain after Hulk left, claimed Shanghai Port's goal this season is CSL champion. Shanghai Port is possibly the only CSL club who could start the season in full strength(apart from the injured Ante Majstorovic). pic.twitter.com/8JhjUAvPlG — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 18, 2021

Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng head-to-head

There could not have been a better match to get the ball rolling in the CSL, as encounters between the two teams witnessed an average of three goals a game.

Shandong Luneng have claimed four wins out of six games against Chongqing Lifan. Meanwhile, the latter have only managed a solitary win. One game also ended as a draw.

Chongqing Lifan form guide (CSL): W-W-W-W-W

Shandong Luneng form guide (CSL): D-W-W-L-D

Great discussion on the upcoming Chinese Super League season with @pstebbings ,@modernleifeng , @hunansoninlaw , and David Oliveira at the China Football Forum in Shanghai.#chinafootball pic.twitter.com/SEO05DtMCd — Jeffrey Wilson (@China_sportslaw) April 17, 2021

Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng team news

Chongqing Lifan will rely on their front men to upstage Shandong Luneng

Chongqing Lifan

Woe-Ryong Chang has no injury concerns in his squad at the moment. After a much-deserved break over the early part of summer, Lifan are back to challenge for top spot in Group A.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shandong Luneng are one of the most exciting teams in the Chinese Super League

Shandong Luneng

Shandong Luneng, much like their counterparts, will travel with a fully-armed unit. The likes of Marouane Fellaini will be aiming to impose all their experience to bolster the team's chances this season.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng probable XI

Chongqing Lifan predicted XI (4-4-2): Deng Xiaofei; Wu Qing, Yuan Micheng, Shuai Yang, Liu Huan; Huang Xiyang, Liu Le, Chen Jie, Marcelo Cirino; Marchinho Yin Congyao

Shandong Luneng predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Rongze Han; Song Long, Tamas Kadar, Zheng Zheng, Wang Tong; Marouane Fellaini, Wu Xinghan, Jin Jingdao, Moises; Duan Liuyu; Tian Xin

Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng match prediction

Shandong Luneng have the extra firepower in their arsenal to begin with a win under their belt. They may find it difficult in the early stages of the game, but will eventually dig out a couple of second-half goals.

Prediction: Chongqing Lifan 0-2 Shandong Luneng

