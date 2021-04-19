Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League returns for another exhilarating season, with Chongqing Lifan and Shandong Luneng kickstarting the tournament on Tuesday.
Both sides are fresh off their playoff game for fifth-place last term, where Luneng claimed a narrow 4-3 victory on aggregate to take home the bragging rights.
Luneng finished as the third-best team across Group A in the last edition of the CSL, as they were only bettered by Guangzhou Evergrande and Jiangsu Suning.
Meanwhile, Chongqing Lifan finished strong at the end of the season to secure third place with 24 points. They are one of the most improved sides in the division, courtesy of their fearlessness to attack and upset teams with quick breakaways.
Their recent record against Shandong Luneng may not favor them, but Chongqing will hope to exact revenge at the Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center.
Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng head-to-head
There could not have been a better match to get the ball rolling in the CSL, as encounters between the two teams witnessed an average of three goals a game.
Shandong Luneng have claimed four wins out of six games against Chongqing Lifan. Meanwhile, the latter have only managed a solitary win. One game also ended as a draw.
Chongqing Lifan form guide (CSL): W-W-W-W-W
Shandong Luneng form guide (CSL): D-W-W-L-D
Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng team news
Chongqing Lifan
Woe-Ryong Chang has no injury concerns in his squad at the moment. After a much-deserved break over the early part of summer, Lifan are back to challenge for top spot in Group A.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Shandong Luneng
Shandong Luneng, much like their counterparts, will travel with a fully-armed unit. The likes of Marouane Fellaini will be aiming to impose all their experience to bolster the team's chances this season.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng probable XI
Chongqing Lifan predicted XI (4-4-2): Deng Xiaofei; Wu Qing, Yuan Micheng, Shuai Yang, Liu Huan; Huang Xiyang, Liu Le, Chen Jie, Marcelo Cirino; Marchinho Yin Congyao
Shandong Luneng predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Rongze Han; Song Long, Tamas Kadar, Zheng Zheng, Wang Tong; Marouane Fellaini, Wu Xinghan, Jin Jingdao, Moises; Duan Liuyu; Tian Xin
Chongqing Lifan vs Shandong Luneng match prediction
Shandong Luneng have the extra firepower in their arsenal to begin with a win under their belt. They may find it difficult in the early stages of the game, but will eventually dig out a couple of second-half goals.
Prediction: Chongqing Lifan 0-2 Shandong Luneng
