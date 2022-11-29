Chris Sutton accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of attempting to steal Bruno Fernandes' thunder in Portugal 2-0 Uruguay

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of hogging the spotlight following Portugal's FIFA World Cup win over Uruguay.

Following a dull first half, Portugal took the lead midway through the second period when Ronaldo appeared to glance Fernandes' brilliant cross into the net (54th minute). But replays suggested that the 37-year-old didn't touch the ball on its way through and the goal was later awarded to Fernandes.

The Manchester United midfielder doubled his nation's lead in injury time (90 + 4th minute) from the penalty spot as Fernando Santos' side secured their place in the second round.

However, regarding the first goal, despite appearing not to touch the ball from Fernandes' cross, Ronaldo still celebrated as if he had scored.

Following the full-time whistle, the now-free agent appeared to suggest he did indeed get a flick to the ball.

The relationship between Ronaldo and Fernandes has been under scrutiny throughout the FIFA World Cup. It had appeared that Fernandes gave the cold shoulder to his ex-Manchester United teammate before the tournament.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan before the competition began, which led to his Red Devils contract being terminated. Outspoken pundit Chris Sutton made his feelings clear on Ronaldo's behaviour, as the former Blackburn Rovers forward tweeted:

"Ronaldo trying to steal Bruno's thunder...again"

Former England defender believes Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't claim Portugal goal at FIFA World Cup

Earlier in the tournament, the legendary forward became the first man to score in five FIFA World Cups. He achieved this distinction by scoring from a spot-kick against Ghana last time out, but failed to add to his total against Uruguay.

Ronaldo only needs one more goal to overtake Eusebio's record for most goals at World Cups for Portugal, but Matthew Upson believes he shouldn't have claimed the missed header.

The former West Ham centre-back told BBC Sport:

"I think it's Bruno Fernandes' goal. The only evidence I've got is the replay that I can see in front of me and the ball doesn't change direction. You normally see the ball change its rotation or direction slightly if there is a glancing header.

"It won't go down as Ronaldo's goal on the scoresheet and that is what he is bothered about, because he thrives off those records. But it is his goal in the sense that his presence and his run caused it."

GOAL @goal Did Cristiano Ronaldo get a touch? Did Cristiano Ronaldo get a touch? 👀 https://t.co/y7RkN5OXgL

