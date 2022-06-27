Chris Sutton gives 5-word verdict after Arsenal agree deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City - Reports

Chris Sutton has praised Arsenal for reportedly agreeing a deal for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian forward is expected to join the Gunners, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that the deal is '100%' done.

Sutton reacted to a report by MailOnline Sport (of the same), tweeting:

"Jesus is a great signing."

Romano tweeted that personal terms between the player and the north London club have been agreed upon, with Jesus expected to sign a contract with the club until 2027. City are expected to receive a fee of £45 million fee for the 25-year-old striker.

According to Romano, Gunners bosses Edu and Mikel Arteta were instrumental for getting the deal done.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.



Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done.Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCArsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.Edu & Arteta, key for the deal. https://t.co/06dTVNNLmM

Manchester City receive hefty fee for Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has only one year left on his current Manchester City contract. Furthermore, the Brazilian forward played only a squad role at the Etihad last season despite the lack of a clear centre-forward at the club.

With the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, Jesus is expected to drop further down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola. For City to receive a sum of £45 million is good business for the Etihad outfit.

Jesus is a smart buy for Arsenal

The Gunners suffered from a lack of goalscoring centre-forwards last season that hampered their push to finish in the top four. Pierre-Emerick Aubaemeyang left the club by mutual consent in January.

Their two other strikers - Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette - failed to provide a consistent goal threat up front. Lacazette has announced his departure from the club with his contract expiring this summer. Nketiah has agreed to an extension but needs more time to become the main man in north London.

Jesus was involved in 25 goals and assists (combined) last season for City despite not being a crucial part of City's first team. He can be expected to lead the line at The Emirates. Jesus is also a versatile forward who can play anywhere across the front three and therefore could prove to be an excellent buy for Arteta's side.

With the Europa League set to add significantly more game time to Arsenal's schedule this season, the purchase of Jesus could prove to be a game changer for Arsenal.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far